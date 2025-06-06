Florio Walks Back Belief That WR Allen Lazard Is Destined To Join Steelers

Finally, Aaron Rodgers has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. That solves their quarterback issue this year, but their roster still isn’t perfect. Specifically, the Steelers could use another playmaker on offenses. They’ve reportedly made some trade inquiries about several players. Some analysts have wondered if New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard could be a possible trade target for Pittsburgh. He’s got a lot of history with Rodgers. Mike Florio thought the Steelers would go after Lazard, but it seems that new information has changed his mind.
“I did a little digging last night because I said yesterday, when I did the video immediately after the signing, that I expect [Lazard] to be a Steeler,” Florio said on his Pro Football Talk podcast. “Not so fast, as the great Lee Corso would say. My understanding now, I think Lazard realizes, at some point, he’s gotta prove that he can play without Aaron Rodgers.
“His reputation is you put him with Rodgers, he’s pretty good. You take Rodgers out of the equation, he’s not good. I think that he’s believing that the Jets might be on to something.”
Lazard has been in the NFL since 2018. In that time, he has never played on a team where Rodgers wasn’t the starting quarterback going into the season. His only year where Rodgers wasn’t throwing him the ball came in 2023 when the quarterback tore his Achilles after only a handful of plays.
In 2023, without Rodgers, Lazard appeared in 14 games, recording 23 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown. He eventually got benched. When Rodgers returned in 2024, Lazard had a much better season, putting up 37 catches for 530 yards and six touchdowns.
That helps fuel the narrative that, without Rodgers, Lazard can’t play in the NFL. Therefore, it makes sense that he’d want to show that he can produce with other quarterbacks. This offseason, the Jets signed Justin Fields and went through a major overhaul, hiring a new front office and coaching staff. Lazard might buy in to what that new regime wants to do.
Florio elaborated on what he’s heard Lazard’s mindset is for this season.
“It could be he doesn’t want to go to Pittsburgh. It’s not an obvious, ‘I want to go join at the hip with Aaron Rodgers again,'” Florio said. “He sees a path for him that could be more sustainable down the road because it’s one more year of Aaron Rodgers’ career and then, ‘What am I gonna do?’
“He’s in that post-Rodgers mode now where he thinks he’s got a place. This is all my understanding, I haven’t talked to him, but my understanding is he thinks he’s in a place where he can unlock a career without Rodgers there to prop him up.”
It would be wise for Lazard to prove that he can play in the NFL without Rodgers. Lazard is only 29 years old, so he could have a few more seasons left in the NFL. Meanwhile, Rodgers is 41, and he’s reportedly only signing a one-year deal with the Steelers. He’s flirted with retirement before. The 2025 season could be Rodgers’ final one in the NFL.
If that happens, Lazard could find himself struggling to find a job. However, if he’s productive for the Jets this year, then he could extend his career.
That could be why there haven’t been any substantial reports about the Steelers targeting Lazard. They’ve reportedly looked into trading for several offensive players, and they recently met with wide receiver Gabe Davis. The Steelers are clearly in the market for another weapon on offense, but it doesn’t seem like Lazard is a realistic option right now.
That doesn’t mean Pittsburgh won’t trade for Lazard. Perhaps the receiver will decide that he doesn’t like the direction that the Jets are going. Also, Lazard may not be in the Jets’ future plans. He may also underperform with them to start the season. In that case, maybe he’d be more open to a reunion with Rodgers.
In the meantime, the Steelers will likely continue to try to add another playmaker to their offense. We’ll see if it’s another one of Rodgers’ former teammates. The Green Bay Packers have an abundance at receiver, so maybe they’d part with one of them.