Florio Thinks Steelers ‘Need To Consider’ Signing WR Like Keenan Allen

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have made several improvements to their roster this offseason, they could still use another playmaker on offense. DK Metcalf is a great No. 1 wide receiver, but the Steelers need to enhance the room around him. Mike Florio thinks that free agent receiver Keenan Allen is a player the Steelers should try to sign.
“The Steelers make sense,” Florio said Friday on Pro Football Talk. “I know, they’ve got Robert Woods, and there’s talk that Calvin Austin III that could be the number two receiver across from DK Metcalf. I feel like they still need somebody else.
“They’re taking a hell of a risk. I thought maybe they would consider trading for Allen Lazard. We addressed that in the past; there’s a chance Lazard doesn’t want to go there. Keenan Allen is available. Other receivers are out there. The Steelers need to consider someone like Keenan Allen.”
During his prime, Allen was one of the best receivers in the NFL. He made six Pro Bowls, recording six 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, last year with the Chicago Bears, he didn’t look like the same player.
Allen is 33 years old, and he’s battled injuries throughout his career. All that wear and tear might finally be catching up to him. In 2023, he was still a fine player, posting 70 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. That kind of production would serve the Steelers well across from Metcalf, if Allen can stay healthy.
However, it doesn’t seem like Allen is interested in going to Pittsburgh. While things could always change, his recent comments aren’t good for the chances of him joining the Steelers.
At the moment, Austin is in the driver’s seat for the Steelers’ No. 2 receiver job. However, it’s unclear how effective he can be in that role. He’s also most effective working out of the slot, so Pittsburgh still has a need for another outside receiver.
While Allen might not be an option, there are other free agent receivers available the Steelers could consider. They include Amari Cooper, Gabe Davis, and DJ Chark. None of those players are great, but at this point in the year, the free agent market is going to be thin. Perhaps Pittsburgh would have more success trying to work out a trade.
Whatever the case, Florio is correct that the Steelers should try to upgrade at receiver. They’ve got decent tight ends and running backs, but if they’re committed to competing for a championship this year, then they should try to upgrade at wideout. The Steelers learned the hard way last year how difficult it can be playing without quality depth at receiver.