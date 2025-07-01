Florio: Sources Say Watt Is ‘Ready For Any Outcome’

The odds might still be in favor of T.J. Watt staying in Pittsburgh. But according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Watt isn’t anchoring himself down to remaining a Steeler. With trade buzz growing on the heels of the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal and reports Watt is unhappy with the lack of a contract extension, Florio reports Watt is ready for any outcome. Which, presumably, means a scenario in which Watt doesn’t remain a Steeler.

“The problem is that the two sides are, we’re told, nowhere close on a new deal,” Florio wrote Monday night. “Watt, one of the very best defensive players is the game, is ready for any outcome and not afraid to push the issue.”

Florio’s reporting about the sides not being near a deal is consistent with what others, like ESPN’s Adam Schefter, have reported. Normally, that wouldn’t sound alarm bells. Pittsburgh rarely gets extensions done before training camp and Watt’s 2021 deal took until September.

But given the Steelers’ ability to radically shake up the roster, the door is open for anything to happen. And teams watching Pittsburgh making historically unprecedented moves have reason to pick up the phone and inquire about Watt, motivation that will only increase the further the two sides go without a new contract.

Any sort of trade with Watt would be difficult and complicated. Watt is in his 30s and seeking a massive extension. Of course, Pittsburgh also hasn’t shown a reported willingness to engage in trade talks for him, either. Could that feeling change down the road?

What if Watt, as Florio implies, asks for a trade? He was clearly frustrated by the end of the 2021 negotiation and seems to be feeling the same irritation, if not more, before training camp has even begun. In April, he shared a cryptic social media post of him holding up a peace sign and skipped the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp in June.

Pittsburgh is famous for its “volunteers, not hostages” mantra. A Watt trade request is still multiple steps down the road and the most likely outcome is Pittsburgh and Watt’s camp figuring out a deal. But it shouldn’t be considered a given, especially if the Steelers balk at the idee of paying Watt more than Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett.

Like Fitzpatrick, Watt is coming off the worst non-injury season of his Steelers’ career and unlike Fitzpatrick, is asking for a massive contract. Whether it’s a team presenting Pittsburgh would an amazing offer or Watt forcing the Steelers’ hand, his future is now one worth talking about. If there’s one lesson this offseason has taught, every preconceived notion about the team should be reevaluated.