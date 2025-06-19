Florio: Ravens Signing CB Jaire Alexander Adds ‘More Spice’ To Steelers Matchups

Last year, the Baltimore Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL. Their defense was a big part of their success. After a rough start to the year, that unit turned things around, becoming one of Baltimore’s strengths. Recently, they added more talent to their defense, signing cornerback Jaire Alexander. With the Green Bay Packers, Alexander was one of the best corners in the league, but injuries have plagued him. Mike Florio thinks that the Ravens signing Alexander will make their battles against the Steelers even more interesting.
“The fact that he is coming to the AFC North and will be playing for the Ravens, that means he’ll be facing a quarterback he knows a thing or two about from his time in Green Bay,” Florio said Thursday on Pro Football Talk. “You’re gonna have two games this year between Jaire Alexander and Aaron Rodgers when the Steelers and Ravens get together.
“Just a little more juice, just something a little extra. Not that the rivalry needs it, but you’ve got a couple of former teammates. Alexander is gonna know some things about Rodgers, Rodgers is gonna know some things about Alexander. Adds a little more spice to those two games to be played between Baltimore and Pittsburgh.”
Alexander and Rodgers were teammates with the Packers from 2018-22, giving them plenty of familiarity with each other. While it doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood between them, that should add a fun element to the Ravens-Steelers games this season.
However, it’s going to be a while before they see each other again. The Steelers’ first game against the Ravens isn’t until Week 14 in the beginning of December. There’s a lot of time between now and then Rodgers and Alexander are two players who have battled injuries in recent years. There’s no telling if they’ll both be able to suit for that game.
The Steelers’ second game against the Ravens comes in Week 18, the teams’ regular-season finale. It’s impossible to tell what the prospects of both teams will look like by then.
Alexander signing with the Ravens adds another personal element to some of Rodgers’ games this year, though. He was already set to face both of his former teams, as well as some other old rivals. The Steelers and Ravens have one of the NFL’s best rivalries, and now Rodgers will see a very familiar face on the other side. We’ll see which former Packer will come out on top this season.