Fittipaldo Still ‘Not Sold’ On Steelers’ Trade Interest In TE Jonnu Smith

The reaction to Adam Schefter’s report about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ interest in trading for Jonnu Smith last week was unanimous among the local media. They all said the rumors weren’t originating from the team and pointed to agent Drew Rosenhaus employing a negotiation tactic for his client with the Miami Dolphins. An Achilles injury to TE Donald Parham Jr. and flip-flopping reports by Schefter have reignited the Smith trade rumors.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Ray Fittipaldo still doesn’t buy it.

“I know last week there wasn’t much to that Jonnu Smith report. Now, did things change because of the injury yesterday? I don’t know if that’s the reason the Steelers are revisiting that one,” Fittipaldo said Wednesday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “They would have to fit that within their cap. They just got done paying Pat [Freiermuth]. I’m not sold that’s gonna happen. I think adding [a] receiver is probably still more likely than a tight end, but I do understand maybe the injury yesterday changed that a bit.”

Smith had an excellent season in 2024, becoming a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career. His contract has just one year remaining on it, but it’s for a salary well under his market value. His base salary is just $3.49 million with zero guarantees. According to Over The Cap, his current valuation is $9.389 million. The Steelers just gave Freiermuth $12.1 million per season, so committing another $10 million or so per season to the tight end position would be quite a bit.

It would also cost the Steelers valuable draft capital in 2026, which they have been intentionally stockpiling throughout the offseason.

The Steelers used 13 personnel (three TEs on the field) 15.2 percent of the time last year, which was the highest mark in the league. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington would be one and two, but with MyCole Pruitt off the roster and Donald Parham injured for the season, who would be that third tight end? The Steelers ran 204 plays in 13 or 14 personnel last season, which accounted for almost 17 percent of their overall offensive plays.

Arthur Smith used to be a TE coach and wants to utilize the position as much as possible. Those options would be limited if Connor Heyward was forced to be TE3. And it just so happens that Arthur Smith loves Jonnu Smith with five years of experience working together.

The main argument against the idea is the fact that the Steelers have barely been able to utilize Freiermuth and the TEs they have in recent years. Aaron Rodgers would help change that as a much more talented passer than anybody the Steelers have had recently.

We know the Steelers need another receiving threat on offense, but nothing says that has to be at the WR position.

The other recent news is WR Gabe Davis coming to Pittsburgh for a Thursday visit with the team.

“Receiver, I think we all agree it’s probably definitely gonna happen,” Fittipaldo said. I think they have to get a guy in here who can be a legit number two opposite DK Metcalf. Now is it gonna be Gabe Davis? I think a big part of this visit is probably gonna be the physical. That’s why Jacksonville cut him. Also had a little bit of a down season there.”

There would be nothing preventing the Steelers from acquiring both players if they really wanted to. But the recent injury to Parham, the Schefter report and his ties to Arthur Smith is too much to ignore on Jonnu Smith.