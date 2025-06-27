Fittipaldo: Steelers May Ultimately Only Add ‘Depth Piece’ At WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 search for WR help might end like it did in 2024. Less of a splash, more of a ripple Despite offseason reports of Pittsburgh searching high and low for another passing-game weapon, beat writer Ray Fittipaldo thinks the team’s addition could fall short of expectations.

“I think they’ll bring in somebody,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Jason Mackey Friday morning. “But I don’t know that that guy has to project as the number two. I could very much see a situation where they add a depth piece. Because I do think they have to protect themselves against injuries.”

Adding a clear-cut replacement for George Pickens would be ideal. But finding that option so late in the offseason is difficult. Teams aren’t willing to part with their starters and rosters are largely set now that the draft and bulk of free agency have concluded.

A blockbuster trade for the likes of Terry McLaurin might be ideal but is also unlikely to occur. Instead, the Steelers may work a small trade at the end of the summer or scour the waiver wire, similar to how the team added WR Ben Skowronek and traded for Mike Williams throughout the 2024 season. For now, Pittsburgh will continue monitoring young receivers in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, two players who must keep growing and producing.

Fittipaldo’s comments could come true but there are still options Pittsburgh should consider. Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce is the most logical and sensible target. A big-play threat who could replace that aspect of Pickens’ skill set, Pierce is entering the final year of his rookie contract. That makes him cheaper to acquire and even if he doesn’t re-sign after 2025, it’s possible Pittsburgh receives a compensatory draft pick for him down the line.

The Colts have a deep wide receiver group and if WR A.D. Mitchell makes a leap in play, Pierce could get squeezed out behind him, Michael Pittman, and Josh Downs. Most importantly, if Daniel Jones wins the starting job instead of the strong-armed Anthony Richardson — he is dealing with a nagging shoulder injury that is expected to limit him in training camp — Pierce’s value as a deep threat will be muted.

To the broader point, the Steelers can aggressively pursue an upgrade all they want. Perhaps they land a notable name like the Green Bay Packers’ Romeo Doubs or even a tight end like the Miami Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith. But it’s just as realistic their search ends not with a bang but a whimper or a backup receiver to share snaps with Robert Woods rather than enter the starting lineup.