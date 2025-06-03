Facing Ja’Marr Chase Fueling Steelers CB Cory Trice: ‘All I’ve Been Thinking About’

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense struggled down the stretch. That was a big reason why they lost their final four games of the regular season. While all of those losses stung, their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals might’ve hurt the most. The Steelers had several opportunities to win that game. However, the Bengals did enough to win, mostly fueled a big performance from Ja’Marr Chase. Cory Trice Jr. was most responsible for covering Chase in that game, and while he did the best he could, that game still weighs on him.

“That’s all I’ve been thinking about,” Trice said Tuesday via Pittsburgh’s DSEN on YouTube. “Because that was my last game out. I just don’t want nobody to really just think of me as that last game because I’m way better than that. It stung a little bit. I’m still feeling it right now. That’s really kind of my motivation going into next year. Just make sure I don’t put no tape out there like that again.”

In Week 18 last year, Chase posted 10 catches for 96 yards and one touchdown against the Steelers. He was spectacular, making several big plays. Trice covered Chase for most of those catches, but considering the Steelers essentially left him on island against the Bengals All-Pro, things could’ve been much worse.

Ja'Marr Chase has tied Carl Pickens for the @Bengals single-season record for TD catches (17) 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QNpVgpVbJF — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

Chase is arguably the best receiver in the NFL. In his young career, he and Joe Burrow have been a dynamic duo. In contrast, Trice barely has any NFL experience. Last season was only his second one in the league, and because of his knee injury, it was his first time actually playing in games. He also dealt with other injury issues that limited him to six games, including one start.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising that Chase had a big day against Trice. The Steelers put him in a tough spot, and he got a lot of praise for his performance. Despite the final score and Chase’s stat line, Trice performed admirably.

“I don’t think [coaches] was upset. Everybody, they was actually saying I did a good job and stuff like that,” Trice said. “For me, I’m not used to giving up anything, so I was upset. I was really hard on myself. I done watched that game already like 10 times.”

While he’s inexperienced, Trice has a deep well of potential. Like Joey Porter Jr., he’s got a massive frame at corner, and coaches have seemed impressed with him. Injuries have been the biggest thing holding him back. In limited action last season, though, Trice looked alright. He even recorded his first NFL interception.

In 2025, Trice could see his role expand, if he stays healthy. Porter and Darius Slay figure to be the Steelers’ starters at corner. However, Trice could be the first man behind both of them on the depth chart. Maybe he’ll even get a chance to get some revenge against Chase. That will take a massive effort, but Trice sounds determined to prove himself against the NFL’s best.