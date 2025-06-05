Even With Aaron Rodgers, Steelers’ Super Bowl Odds Don’t Change At All

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing Aaron Rodgers. While no deal is official yet, the four-time MVP is scheduled to sign with the team soon, according to reports. After months of waiting, the Steelers seem to finally be upgrading at quarterback. Adding Rodgers is a move for the Steelers to win now. They’re intent on trying to compete for a Super Bowl. However, Pittsburgh improving has not been reflected in its Super Bowl odds.

On Twitter, John Ewing of BetMGM stated that the Steelers’ odds to win the Super Bowl did not change on the website after they signed Rodgers. At the moment, BetMGM still has those odds at +4500. In BetMCM’s eyes, the Steelers are still a long shot to win a championship this year. BetMGM could’ve also just been assuming that Rodgers would eventually join the Steelers, but it’s tough to say that for certain.

.@steelers odds to win the Super Bowl at @BetMGM +4500: Before signing Aaron Rodgers +4500: After pic.twitter.com/nIK9iAmK4l — John Ewing (@johnewing) June 5, 2025

That isn’t too surprising, though. Rodgers isn’t the same player that he once was. In his prime, he was one of the best quarterbacks ever. However, over the past few years, he’s declined. Signing him might not make the Steelers a championship-caliber team.

That doesn’t mean the Steelers are the same team with Rodgers that they were without him. He makes them better. If he doesn’t, then they’ll look foolish for waiting this long for him to sign with them. While they might not win the Super Bowl, they have a better chance at making noise in the postseason with Rodgers on their team.

Also, the Steelers are in one of the toughest divisions in football. The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals might have a shaky defense, but their offense is stellar. Rodgers and the Steelers could find it difficult to win the AFC North, let alone the entire AFC.

Still, Rodgers could be the best quarterback the Steelers have had since Ben Roethlisberger. While he’s not the same player, he didn’t look totally washed-up last year. Specifically, his arm still looked strong. If his body can hold up throughout the 2025 season, the Steelers could finally win a playoff game. While that isn’t their ultimate goal, that would be a nice step forward compared to recent seasons.