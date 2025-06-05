ESPN Analyst Offers Grade For Imminent Rodgers Signing

Aaron Rodgers hadn’t signed his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he will reportedly do so soon, and the reaction is already pouring in. ESPN analyst Seth Walder offered a comprehensive and nuanced take on the addition that figures to be finalized Friday. Ultimately, Walder gave the Steelers a ‘B’ grade, assuming Rodgers’ contract is relatively reasonable and falls into the $10 million range he floated on The Pat McAfee Show in April.

Here’s how Walder summed up the decision.

“Don’t get me wrong: If I were the Steelers, I would not feel good about going down this path. But I also look at 30-year-old [T.J.] Watt and think if they’re going to take a swing while he’s still there, there isn’t a better alternative.”

Pittsburgh remains in win-now mode. It is without a playoff win for eight-straight seasons, the organization’s longest streak since the 1970 merger. Star players like FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, EDGE T.J. Watt, and DL Cam Heyward have experienced little or zero playoff success. Walder’s contention is that the Steelers are trying to win for that unit and while their defense remains a top-10 group.

Still, he shared clear concerns.

“I can’t believe we’re back here, watching another NFL franchise desperate for an answer at quarterback kowtow to a 41-year-old who hasn’t played good ball since 2021. Twelve months from now we will look up and most likely be talking about the Steelers’ lost season with Rodgers that ended in disappointment.”

Rodgers and the New York Jets had a disaster of a 2024 season, finishing it with five wins and a coaching and front office regime that was cleaned out. Rodgers is 41, tore his Achilles two years ago, and hasn’t made the playoffs himself since 2021. There’s no guarantee either side gets what they’re hoping for.

Walder also wondered if Rodgers will fit in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense.

“Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith ran play action 27% of the time last season (10th most) but was light on motion at the snap at just 16% (28th).”

Rodgers is known as a quarterback who likes playing out of shotgun and without motion, though Walder notes Rodgers’ successful 2020 season featured both under head coach Matt LaFleur, who spent a season with Arthur Smith in Tennessee. Just as importantly is how their personalities mix. Smith and Russell Wilson turned out to be oil and water. Rodgers and Smith have to have a healthier working relationship.

Rodgers doesn’t make Pittsburgh Super Bowl contenders. But he does keep the Steelers in the nine- 10-win range they’ve sat in for several seasons. In the team’s mind, Rodgers can hopefully be the player to get the franchise over the hump and at least deliver a playoff win.