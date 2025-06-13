End Of Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up their spring workouts, concluding with three-day mandatory minicamp. The two big storylines of the week centered on who attended – and who didn’t. QB Aaron Rodgers officially signed last Saturday and spent all three days practicing with the team in his new Steelers No. 8 jersey. He spoke to the media Tuesday, outlining why he waited three months to ink his deal and what made Pittsburgh the right fit.

We also got full details of his contract, including the incentive structure.

The notable absence of the week was EDGE T.J. Watt. Staying away from the team in a departure compared to his 2021 contract negotiations, Watt is subject to upwards of $100,000 in fines. Now, the focus will be on his training camp plan should his contract situation not be resolved by then.

Plenty of Steelers assistant coaches spoke this weekend and offered notable comments. First-round rookie DL Derrick Harmon is already considered a starter while Calvin Austin III is the clear No. 2 at receiver.

The Steelers will break for the summer, not coming together as a team until they report for training camp in late July. It’ll mark the slowest portion of the offseason, but we’ll have plenty of content with a bunch of original ideas to keep you (and us) busy.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes our way.

1 – On a scale of 1-10, how concerning is it that T.J. Watt skipped minicamp? One being no big deal, 10 being a major deal.

2 – Rank these QBs in order of your preference (taking into account contract and trade costs, too): Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Rodgers.

3 – How many starts does Mason Rudolph make in 2025?

4 – Over/under 3.25 sacks for NT Keeanu Benton in 2025?

5 – Will K Chris Boswell make at least 35 field goals this season?

Recap End of 2025 OTA Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Here’s the breakdown of your answers to last week’s Friday Night Five Questions. Thank you to the 22 Yinzers who shared their takes! Your responses keep the Steelers Depot community buzzing.

1. Though it’s just OTAs, which Steelers have you been most excited to hear about during the first two weeks of spring practices?

Fans highlighted a variety of players making waves in OTAs. Kaleb Johnson and Roman Wilson tied for the top spot with five mentions each, reflecting enthusiasm for their potential impact. Johnson is seen as a possible successor to Najee Harris, while Wilson’s speed and agility—he is described by Wes Lee as “fast and nimble as a cheetah”—have fans hopeful for a breakout at wide receiver if he stays healthy. Broderick Jones earned four mentions for his return to left tackle, a move fans like for its natural fit. Payton Wilson and Will Howard each garnered two mentions, with Wilson poised to secure a significant role and Howard’s draft position sparking curiosity about his upside. Cole Holcomb (one mention) impressed with his full-speed return from injury, and the offensive line as a unit got a shoutout from newguy68. It’s a diverse group, showing excitement across the roster!

2. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers? (1 = not excited, 10 = thrilled)

The Rodgers signing has fans split, with a median excitement score of 5. Responses ranged from 0 (FlaFan47) to 10 (steeler fever), reflecting polarized views. Some, like Nick Schultz (5), are relieved the drama is over but wary of the media frenzy. Others, like Ted Webb (8) and Jason W (8), are more optimistic about Rodgers’ potential to elevate the team. The mixed feelings highlight the high stakes of this blockbuster move.

3. On a scale of 1-10, how disappointed are you in WR DK Metcalf not attending any of the team’s OTA sessions? (1 = not disappointed, 10 = highly disappointed)

Most Yinzers aren’t sweating DK Metcalf’s absence, with a median disappointment score of 2. Scores ranged from 0 (several respondents) to 8 (Pete), but the majority fell between 0 and 3. Fans seem to give Metcalf a pass, especially after spotting him with Rodgers at Cam Heyward’s charity golf tournament. The low concern suggests confidence he’ll be ready when it counts.

4. If you could only choose one, would you rather the team acquire WR Gabe Davis or TE Jonnu Smith?

The vote leaned heavily toward Gabe Davis, preferred by 14 respondents over Jonnu Smith (3). Four fans chose neither. Pretty Neat summed up the sentiment: “I like Jonnu’s skill set, but our TE room is pretty filled, and we need another WR body, so I’ll go Gabe Davis.” The preference for Davis reflects a perceived need for depth at wide receiver.

5. How many INTs will CB Cory Trice Jr. record in 2025?

The consensus predicts Cory Trice Jr. will snag 2 interceptions in 2025, with predictions ranging from 0 (Steven Small) to 4 (FlaFan47, Wes Lee). FlaFan47 is particularly bullish, saying, “Love to see him stay healthy. Let’s go for 4!” Fans are cautiously optimistic about Trice’s potential to make an impact in the secondary if he can stay on the field.

Consensus Answers vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Steeler Who Excited You in OTAs Kaleb Johnson, Roman Wilson (tied) Your Call Aaron Rodgers Signing Excitement Scale 5 Your Call Metcalf Absent from OTA Disappointment Scale 2 Your Call Prefer WR Gabe Davis or TE Jonnu Smith? Gabe Davis Your Call INTs by Cory Trice Jr. in 2025 2 TBD

Final Thoughts

Your responses show a mix of excitement for emerging talents like Kaleb Johnson and Roman Wilson, tempered enthusiasm for Aaron Rodgers, and a practical outlook on roster needs. Keep those Yinzer takes coming! Check out this week’s questions above and let’s keep the Steelers Depot conversation rolling.