End Of 2025 OTAs Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

You already know the big news of the week. And month. And year. Though expected since mid-March, Aaron Rodgers finally agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Signing his contract Friday, he’ll attend the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday and running through Thursday. Next week is when he figures to speak with the media for the first time, too. Get ready for the season of Rodgers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have finished their OTA workouts for the 2025 offseason. The players absent remained status quo. WR DK Metcalf and EDGE T.J. Watt missed both weeks of voluntary sessions. We’ll keep a close eye on each for the team’s mandatory minicamp next week. Metcalf will almost certainly be there, especially now that Rodgers is inked. Watt, seeking a new contract, is a little less certain, but will likely attend, too.

Of Steelers who took the field this week, QB Mason Rudolph continues to earn high marks. TE Darnell Washington and OT Broderick Jones have also received positive reports from media and teammates while CB Cory Trice Jr. earned similar on the defensive side of the football. WR Roman Wilson is generating plenty of buzz himself in what will be an important second season. Ditto with ILB Payton Wilson, reportedly flying around the field and making plays.

Unfortunately, the team lost TE Donald Parham Jr. for the season after he tore his Achilles during Tuesday’s practice. It resurfaced reports over the Steelers’ interest in TE Jonnu Smith though the odds of a deal happening remain shaky. Pittsburgh also made other roster moves, signing S Quindell Johnson and releasing S Joshuah Bledsoe.

Pittsburgh gets back on the practice field next Tuesday with sessions that run through Thursday. We should hear from players, assistant coaches, Mike Tomlin, and GM Omar Khan, and, of course, Rodgers, making for a busy week.

As always, we’re here with you throughout the weekend with whatever news comes through the grapevine.

Top-Read Posts Of The Week

Pittsburgh’s Backup Plan

Steelers Want To Make ‘One More’ Run

Team Signs Safety

Mason Rudolph Study

Mason McCormick On Flipping Spots

1 -Though it’s just OTAs, what Steeler have you been most excited to hear about during the first two weeks of spring practices?

2 – On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you about Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers? One being not excited at all, 10 being thrilled.

3 – On a scale of 1-10, how disappointed are you in WR DK Metcalf not attending any of the team’s OTA sessions? One being not disappointed at all, 10 being highly disappointed.

4 – If you could only choose one, would you rather the team acquire WR Gabe Davis or TE Jonnu Smith?

5 – How many INTs will CB Cory Trice Jr. record in 2025?

Recap of 2025 OTA Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Eighteen Yinzers chimed in for Week 1 OTA buzz, keeping Steeler Nation alive! Here’s the rundown on your Friday Night Five responses.

Question 1: On a scale of 1-10, what is your concern/importance level over Aaron Rodgers missing OTAs?

Fans are split on Rodgers’ absence, ranging from 0 (no concern) to 10 (huge issue), averaging 5.5. Rock3373 gave a 10: “If he’s ‘practically’ on the team, he should be there. He needs to go away.” Bung countered with a 0: “He’s not missing OTAs because he’s not a Steeler yet.”

Question 2: What Steeler is most likely to earn his first Pro Bowl nod in 2025?

We’re high on young talent! Zach Frazier led with 11 votes, followed by Joey Porter Jr. (3), Payton Wilson (2), Kaleb Johnson (1), and DeShon Elliott (1). Frazier’s OTA performance has fans dreaming big.

Question 3: On a scale of 1-10, how much confidence do you have in Broderick Jones now that he’s back at left tackle?

Respondents give Jones a 6.5 average confidence score. Optimists love that he is playing his natural position, but skeptics worry about penalties. Wes captured both sides, saying, “He’s back at the position he was born to play. (I’d give a 10, but penalties worry me.)”

Question 4: Over/under 100 tackles for LB Payton Wilson this season (he had 78 as a rookie).

We’re bullish on Wilson, with 16 of 18 predicting over 100 tackles. His green dot in OTAs, a nod to his blue-collar work ethic, has fans like Uberlen, a first timer, saying, “Over, easily. He’ll rarely leave the field.”

Question 5: Pittsburgh’s safeties recorded three interceptions last season. How many will they collectively have in 2025?

Fans predict safeties snagging 5–6 picks in 2025. Ted Webb’s bolder, banking on Minkah Fitzpatrick’s return to All-Pro form: “Minkah’s overdue for Minkah ball. I’ll say 7.”

Consensus Answers vs. Correct Answers

Questions SD Consensus Correct Answers Rodgers Misses OTA Concern Scale 1-10 5.5 Your Call Steeler Making First Pro Bowl In 2025 Zach Frazier TBD Broderick Jones at LT Confidence Scale 1-10 6.5 Your Call Payton Wilson O/U 100 Tackles in 2025 Over TBD INTs by Steelers Safeties in 2025 5-6 TBD

Thanks for your Yinzer takes! Drop your responses for this week below and keep Steelers Depot cooking!