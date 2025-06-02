Dulac Shares Steelers’ Backup QB Plan If Rodgers Doesn’t Sign

The Pittsburgh Steelers still believe Aaron Rodgers will sign and become the franchise’s next starting quarterback. But the longer his saga drags on, the more the team needs to think about a Plan B. Joining local radio station 102.5 DVE Monday morning, the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac shared Pittsburgh’s pivot.

“I believe and have been told that if it’s not Aaron Rodgers that we’ll find a veteran quarterback to back up Mason Rudolph,” Dulac told the show.

The most interesting nugget is the implication that Pittsburgh will move forward with Rudolph as its starter in the event Rodgers doesn’t sign. While it’s hardly groundbreaking information, it would suggest the team wouldn’t make a move to acquire say, the Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins. Presumably, if he was traded for, it would be to come in and start.

Dulac mentioned Cousins as a backup plan but his comments were more speculation than substance. After being benched last season, Cousins wants out of Atlanta but it’s hard to see him willingly join Pittsburgh – his contract contains a no-trade clause – as the clear No. 2. Especially making more than Rudolph’s modest $1.25 million base salary.

The remaining veteran free agent quarterbacks are slim. Carson Wentz is the most notable name, a former first-round pick who spent last season backing up Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. Other names include ex-Raven Tyler Huntley and former Falcon Desmond Ridder, who was drafted under Arthur Smith but struggled and spent last year making appearances for the Las Vegas Raiders.

General manager Omar Khan made clear the Steelers will enter training camp with four quarterbacks. They always do. Odds are still in favor of Rodgers being that fourth guy and Pittsburgh recently created an open roster spot by releasing rookie DL Blake Mangelson. But if Rodgers retires or does anything other than become the Steelers’ starting quarterback, Rudolph is the team’s response. The viability of him in that role offers mixed results, at least, based on last year’s performance.