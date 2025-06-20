Dulac Dismisses Idea Of Steelers Having Interest In CB Jalen Ramsey

Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac is throwing cold water on the buzz of Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey coming to the team. In his last chat before training camp, Dulac was asked about the possibility of Ramsey landing in Pittsburgh.

“I’d take a rain check on that one if I were you,” he said when one reader asked when Ramsey will become a Steeler.

Trading for Ramsey would be complicated on multiple levels, but the Internet is attempting to connect the dots. Ramsey was recently seen training at UCLA’s facility, the same location where WR DK Metcalf (who lives in Los Angeles) works out and the place where Metcalf and QB Aaron Rodgers held at least one weekend session earlier this offseason.

Some have also claimed Ramsey recently began following a surge of Steelers’ players on Instagram, including DL Cam Heyward and OT Broderick Jones, though there’s been no verification that is a recent occurrence. It’s worth noting Ramsey follows plenty of NFL players.

Ramsey also liked this photo from the NFL’s Instagram account showing the new-look veterans Pittsburgh added this offseason: CB Darius Slay, Rodgers, and Metcalf.

A trade, however, would be complicated. Ramsey has a big contract that would be difficult for any team to take on. On paper, Pittsburgh could financially make it work but it would be a heavy cost for a player in his 30s who isn’t guaranteed to be on the roster past 2025. A deal with Miami may require the Dolphins eating some of Ramsey’s salary. Doing so might raise the trade compensation price to Miami. It’s unclear what Ramsey would fetch in any trade. Possibly an early Day 3 selection.

Finding a role for Ramsey could also prove difficult. Pittsburgh has two established outside cornerbacks in Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. However, Ramsey has experience in the slot and could kick inside in some sub-packages while possible rotating on the outside in base defenses.

Making the trade and fit work won’t be easy but Pittsburgh has done the unexpected this year. In January, few expected the Steelers to pursue Aaron Rodgers (Dulac included). Landing Metcalf in that blockbuster deal broke plenty of precedent. Mike Tomlin has likely always been a fan of Ramsey, a blue-chip prospect in the 2016 draft who battled Antonio Brown and the Killer B’s early in his career.

Ramsey might not be a Steeler but he’s not going to be a Miami Dolphin for much longer. A trade seems inevitable. The question will be where he lands and if Internet speculation or Dulac’s belief is proven correct.