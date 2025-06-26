‘Don’t See How It Can Work:’ LaVar Arrington Thinks Steelers Adding Aaron Rodgers Is ‘More About His Name’

2025 looks to be the final season in the illustrious career of Aaron Rodgers. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and he seems to be all-in with them this year. However, it remains to be seen how much better their team will be with Rodgers. He’s 41 years old, and he looked like a player on the decline last season. Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington doesn’t believe that things will go well for Rodgers and the Steelers this year.

“I feel bad that I have to look at Aaron Rodgers and say this is more about his name than it is about his game today,” Arrington said Wednesday on 2 Pros and A Cup of Joe. “More about his name than it is his game. I feel bad saying it.

“This is a leverage job… I’d be remiss if I didn’t say it. Looking at it with a critical eye, I just don’t understand how you think this can work. I don’t see how it can work. That’s just how I feel about it.”

Rodgers’ name might set higher expectations than he can meet at this point in his career. He’s not the same player who won four MVP awards with the Green Bay Packers. Father Time has caught up to him.

However, that doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. If he plays like he did last year, he’ll probably be better than the Steelers’ other options under center. Mason Rudolph is a fine backup, but he probably wouldn’t elevate the Steelers. That’s why they took a chance on Rodgers. It’s a gamble, but if it pays off, they could have their most successful season in years.

There is a world where Rodgers helps the Steelers finally win a playoff game. His arm still looked strong last year, and his mind is still sharp. If Pittsburgh’s young offense can jell around Rodgers, then they could look their best since Ben Roethlisberger was on the team.

Could Rodgers’ year with the Steelers be a disaster? Absolutely. Look at how his two seasons with the New York Jets went. In his first year, he tore his Achilles, and in the second year, he got off to a slow start. By the time Rodgers looked more like himself, things were already past the point of no return with the Jets.

There’s optimism that won’t happen with the Steelers, though. Another year removed from his Achilles injury, Rodgers could look better. The Steelers have a talented roster, too. It’s fair to be pessimistic about the Steelers this year, but they’ve weathered storms in the past. If Rodgers is finally the one that sinks them, then so be it. However, they’ve remained in the playoff picture with worse quarterback play.