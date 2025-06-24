Former NFL Lineman Confused Why Steelers Signed Up For One Year Of Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has done almost everything that an NFL quarterback can do. He doesn’t have much left to prove, but that didn’t stop him from signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. However, it’s only a one-year deal, and Rodgers stated Tuesday that this will likely be his final NFL season. That left former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz shaking his head.

“I just don’t get the point of this for the Steelers,” Schwartz wrote on Twitter. “To win 8-10 games, lose in the wild card and draft too late in the first round for a meaningful QB.”

I just don’t get the point of this for the Steelers. To win 8-10 games, lose in the wild card and draft too late in the first round for a meaningful QB https://t.co/xoqWQPNDSl — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 24, 2025

Schwartz makes a fair point, from a certain perspective. The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, becoming relatively stagnant. Their quarterback situation is a big part of that. Since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season, they’ve been trying to find his successor. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much luck, with Kenny Pickett quickly flaming out.

Now, the Steelers have again opted to go the veteran route rather than take another swing at a quarterback in the draft. That might seem confusing, especially considering who their options have been.

Last year, they took a gamble on Russell Wilson, and that didn’t produce different results. This year, the Steelers did something similar by signing Rodgers.

However, Rodgers isn’t Wilson. He doesn’t look as washed up. Wilson’s deep ball was still effective last season, but besides that, he didn’t have much left. While Rodgers’ athleticism has taken a hit, his passing ability still looks great. That could help the Steelers be better than they were last year.

That still doesn’t answer Schwartz’s question, though. The Steelers likely won’t be Super Bowl contenders in 2025, so why sign Rodgers? The answer is likely that he gives them their best chance at being competitive. Mike Tomlin isn’t going to tank and lose games on purpose. He wants to give his players the best chance at winning a title.

Also, the Steelers aren’t without hope for the future. They will have a ton of draft capital next year, allowing them to try to move up in the first round if they want to select a quarterback.

Someone brought that up to Schwartz, but he doesn’t seem to think that the Steelers will trade up in the 2026 draft.

“Are the Steelers usually aggressive in the draft?” he wrote on X.

Are the Steelers usually aggressive in the draft? — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 24, 2025

Historically, the Steelers haven’t made big moves in the draft. However, that’s changed in recent years. In 2019, they traded up from pick 20 to pick 10 to select Devin Bush. During Omar Khan’s first draft in 2023, the Steelers traded up a few spots in the first round to take Broderick Jones.

Khan has not shied away from trades. The Steelers have been more aggressive with him as their general manager. The Steelers made moves this offseason to position themselves to have more draft capital in 2026. That feels like an indication that they’re willing to trade up for a signal caller. Signing Rodgers might seem confusing now, but ultimately it could prove to be the correct decision.