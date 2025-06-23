DL Logan Lee Outlines Where He Needs To Improve In 2025

Logan Lee became an NFL Player back in 2024, when the Pittsburgh Steelers used a sixth-round pick on him. Unfortunately, he didn’t get to enjoy that as much as he would have liked, with an injury keeping him out for nearly the entire regular season last year. Now healthy, Lee has some goals for himself as he heads into what is essentially his rookie season.

“A lot of that comes in the form of progressing in the pass rush,” Lee said, speaking on Off The Air With Matt Randazzo on Monday. “I can take on a double team pretty well, that’s one thing I’ve held onto, and kind of been able to learn a lot from Iowa. And then now it’s like, trying to emphasize the pass rush, because that’s way more important in the NFL than it was in college.”

Lee is in a unique situation, one that’s similar to his draft-class mate, Roman Wilson. Each essentially missed their entire rookie season due to injury. Now, both are heading into their second years with no game experience. However, they still do have the advantage of having seen how a full NFL season works and having that extra offseason under their belts.

For Lee, that’s valuable, as he’s playing in a position group with a few new faces. Pittsburgh took two interior defensive linemen in the draft, including Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick, and Yahya Black in the fifth round. For what it’s worth, Black and Lee were teammates at Iowa together. That synergy could help them going forward this summer.

Although Lee might find it tough to get meaningful playing time this year, he remains optimistic. He already has a path he’d like to follow going into the 2025 season.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to compete,” Lee said. “I want to be in the best position to help my team succeed as much as possible… I just want to win football games, and I would like to be a part of it… The next step is to be activated, and then to contribute minimally. And then hopefully by some point in the season, I’d like to contribute a lot more towards the end of the season, and carve out a role for myself.”

It’s good that Lee already has a roadmap he’d like to follow, and it’s a realistic one. Given the fact that both a first-round pick in Harmon and a fifth-round pick in Black were selected higher than Lee was, back in the sixth round in 2024, they could get more of an opportunity out of the gate.

However, Logan Lee will still have his opportunities. His injury wasn’t serious last year, according to him, so he was essentially able to get a redshirt season. Lee did manage to practice a bit before the season came to an end. He’s a player the Steelers are still optimistic about. Lee sounds like he’s ready to take advantage if given the opportunity.