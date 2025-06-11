DK Metcalf Plans To Keep Working With Aaron Rodgers After Minicamp

They already had a throwing session this offseason at UCLA, but now that Aaron Rodgers is officially the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback, new star receiver DK Metcalf will be working out with him in California after minicamp.

Metcalf, who spoke to reporters Wednesday on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, stated that he plans to work out with Rodgers one day after Rodgers told reporters that he would like his receivers to work out with him this summer in California.

“I just gotta try and convince them to come out to Malibu, California,” Rodgers said of the summer workouts with his new receivers, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “It’s gonna be a tough sell I think.”

Even if Rodgers had not been joking, it would have been an easy sell to Metcalf since he’s already worked out with Rodgers and has an offseason home in California.

KDKA’s Richie Walsh tweeted the news on Wednesday that Metcalf will work out with Rodgers after minicamp.

DK Metcalf plans to work out in California with Rodgers after mini camp @KDKA pic.twitter.com/aGwznoZZKL — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) June 11, 2025

“Yes, sir. We’re both based out in California, so yeah,” Metcalf said to reporters regarding working with Rodgers in the summer, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “I planned on getting together with him before, just watching film or just talking ball.

Offseason workouts between quarterbacks and wide receivers are quite common, especially for the Steelers. Former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger would take teammates to his home in Georgia to work out during the offseason, helping them build chemistry and bond.

Last summer, Russell Wilson hosted a number of receivers in California, which ironically included Metcalf at one point as well. Then, this offseason as the Rodgers saga dragged out, photos and video surfaced of a workout between Rodgers and Metcalf at UCLA, which really sent things into overdrive regarding Rodgers’ future with the Steelers.

Now that he’s officially a Steeler and is participating in individual drills in minicamp, he’s trying to jump on a moving train, learning the offense under coordinator Arthur Smith while also trying to develop relationships with his weapons, including Metcalf.

Offseason workouts in Malibu shouldn’t be a tough sell, especially for young receivers like Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Pat Freiermuth, and more. It will be good for Rodgers to get that time working with his new weapons, even if it’s just throwing on air. That timing, seeing how guys run routes and get in and out of their breaks, and being able to communicate where they want the ball and how Rodgers likes to throw certain looks will be critical once the season gets underway.

He might have missed Organized Team Activities, but Rodgers is doing what he can to get up to speed now that he’s all-in. Metcalf is setting the example in the receiver room, too. Hopefully more join the offseason workouts and put the time and effort in.