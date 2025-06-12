DK Metcalf Looking Forward To Lining Up Next To ‘Jitterbug’ Calvin Austin III

He doesn’t have the chance to line up opposite George Pickens with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but new star receiver DK Metcalf is looking forward to running routes alongside another young receiver who continues to generate buzz this offseason.

That would be Calvin Austin III, whom wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni says is the unquestioned WR2 for the Steelers entering the 2025 season.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp, Metcalf gave his early impressions of Austin.

“He’s a jitterbug out there, but he’s explosive as heck,” Metcalf said, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “So, just looking forward to lining up with him for the rest of these last couple days of camp and then moving on to training camp and then just starting to work off each other in different route concepts.”

Though the Steelers seemingly have a major need at receiver behind Metcalf following the surprising post-draft trade of Pickens to the Cowboys, Austin is being overlooked as a real weapon for the Steelers, especially with quarterback Aaron Rodgers now in the fold.

Austin had a breakout season in 2024, hauling in 36 receptions for 548 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per reception. He was a downfield threat in the vertical passing game and really came on strong as a consistent weapon for the Steelers under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Though the Steelers are still seemingly looking for wide receiver help, Azzanni is a big believer in Austin, who primarily played in the slot last season. He’s stronger than he looks for his size and plays with a certain toughness and determination that can’t be taught.

That fits well in Pittsburgh, and that will complement Metcalf well, too, considering Austin is more of the explosive route runner, whereas Metcalf is the big, physical presence who can overpower defensive backs. Of course, Metcalf can take the top off defenses, too, but having Austin next to him as a complementary piece is key.

We’ll see what the Steelers do at the receiver position between now and the start of training camp, but for now Metcalf and Austin are an intriguing tandem at receiver, and the chemistry is starting to develop there. That’s a positive sign for the offense moving forward.