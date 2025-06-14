‘Detailed In His Work’: Pat Freiermuth Seeing Firsthand What Makes DK Metcalf Great

He’s shared the locker room and the practice field with him for just a few days in mandatory minicamp, but Pittsburgh Steelers’ veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth sees firsthand what makes new star receiver DK Metcalf special.
After Metcalf missed Organized Team Activities, members of the Steelers didn’t really get a good look at their new prized acquisition on the field until mandatory minicamp. In those three days, he turned some heads with his size and the way he carries himself on the field.
But his work away from the field in the weight room and in the film room is what has drawn significant attention to Metcalf, especially from Freiermuth.
During an appearance on the “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” podcast earlier in the week, Freiermuth praised Metcalf for his work and attention to detail behind the scenes, which helps him be great.
“Yeah, DK’s been great. He’s been in the building a lot, working with us and stuff. And it’s cool to kind of see his perspective on the offense, and coming in a year later and seeing, concept-wise, seeing where he fits and stuff,” Freiermuth said of Metcalf, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “And it’s cool to watch him work, obviously seeing his plays and stuff from afar on social media and stuff.
“But seeing him work every day in practice, you can see why he is paid that much and makes all those plays, because he really is detailed in all his work.”
That has to be very enjoyable for not only Freiermuth but the rest of the Steelers’ offensive pieces, particularly the skilled positions. It helps to have a player of Metcalf’s reputation come in, put in the work, and be prepared, which allows him to get off to a strong start in the Steel City.
It has to be a breath of fresh air after the Steelers had some issues at receiver in recent years, from effort to showing up on time for practices and games. Now, they’re seeing how a true professional and star acts and carries himself behind the scenes.
Freiermuth isn’t the only one to see it with Metcalf, either. Rookie quarterback Will Howard spoke highly of Metcalf. He stated that the veteran receiver is willing to do anything asked of him, even from a rookie quarterback in Will Howard, who called Metcalf a specimen and said he’s been awesome to work with so far.
The way Metcalf goes about his work, carries himself, takes care of his body, and continues to find ways to make improvements to his game, even entering Year 7 in the NFL and firmly established as a star receiver, will only rub off on the rest of the receiver room. That could do wonders for the likes of Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, among other young receivers.
It’s already having an impact on Freiermuth, and it will only raise the bar for the rest of the players on the offense, which has to be quite exciting for the Steelers coaches and decision-makers now that a piece like that is in the room.
Check out the full episode of “Not Just Football with Cam Heyward” below.