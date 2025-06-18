Despite DK Metcalf Addition, PFF Ranks Steelers’ WR Corps Ranks Near Bottom Of NFL

Even with the addition of star wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, giving the franchise a true No. 1 receiver in today’s NFL, as well as the return to health and the buzz surrounding second-year receiver Roman Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver corps is among the league’s worst, according to the latest rankings from Pro Football Focus.
In a piece ranking all 32 wide receiver groups in the NFL Tuesday night from Pro Football Focus, the Steelers landed at No. 29 overall, ahead of only the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.
“The Steelers traded for DK Metcalf in the offseason but then shipped off George Pickens. That profiles as only a slight upgrade for a team that finished 20th in PFF receiving grade in 2024,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman writes. “Pittsburgh should get more out of second-year receiver Roman Wilson, who was largely injured last season, and the backfield combination of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell brings some third-down, pass-catching ability.”
Trading for and then extending Metcalf’s contract was a great move by the Steelers as GM Omar Khan finally landed the big fish at the receiver position he had been coveting the last two offseasons. It seemed like Khan and the Steelers were going to get Brandon Aiyuk last summer, but Aiyuk left them at the altar and signed a massive extension with the 49ers before the start of the season.
Pittsburgh then went through an up-and-down season at the receiver position in 2024. George Pickens was its No. 1 option, and then there was inconsistency elsewhere as Van Jefferson was largely unproductive despite being on the field for over 700 snaps. While Calvin Austin III emerged as a big-play threat, the Steelers were still largely left wanting at the position.
That led to Khan swinging big and landing Metcalf, giving Pittsburgh that bona fide No. 1 weapon. Having him in the room gives offensive coordinator Arthur Smith a big, physical weapon who is a good blocker and a downfield, contested-catch weapon in the passing game.
Trading Pickens after the draft was surprising, though, especially after the Steelers didn’t draft a receiver and seemingly were back where they were for the 2024 season with a No. 1 option, and questions behind him. The Steelers are calling Austin their No. 2 receiver and clearly have a great deal of belief in him. There’s also a lot of hope surrounding Wilson, who missed most of his rookie season with various injuries.
Veteran Robert Woods provides a bit of a stabilizing presence, too, though there’s a major question about his ability to stay healthy at this point in his career. Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller are veterans with experience and play their roles well, too.
While Khan stated earlier this offseason that he feels good with where the WR room is and believes it’s in a better spot than last year, the Steelers are still searching around for another weapon, including a name like Gabe Davis, who could be a nice downfield option in Smith’s offense.
Entering training camp with Aaron Rodgers under center, a young offensive line that continues to improve, and a running game that should be quite good with rookie Kaleb Johnson and veterans Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, things are looking up for the offense. But there is a big question mark at receiver once again for a group that ranks among the league’s worst for the second year in a row.