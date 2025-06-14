Despite Allegiance To Browns, PGA Tour’s Jason Day Says Steelers ‘Second-Favorite Team’ During U.S. Open

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers’ rivalry runs deep. Though it’s largely one-sided over the last 25 years or so, there’s a lot of history between the Steelers and the Browns.

Depending on what side of the rivalry you’re on, there’s a healthy hatred for the other side.

Unless you’re the PGA Tour’s Jason Day.

Day, who made the cut at the 125th U.S. Open in Oakmont this weekend, stated to NBC Sports Saturday morning that he’s a fan of both teams despite him living in Columbus and claiming the Browns as his favorite football team.

Fittingly, Day is sporting a Black and Gold bag during the U.S. Open, and was seen wearing some attire of the same colors on Saturday, leading to the question about his potential allegiance or homage to the Steelers.

“You know what? No, unfortunately not. I do like the Steelers, I do like Pittsburgh sports in general, even though I do live in Columbus, Ohio and my favorite football team is the Cleveland Browns,” Day said of his Black and Gold attire and his take on the Browns-Steelers rivalry, according to video via NBC Sports on X. “Even though they have a rivalry, my second favorite team is Pittsburgh.

“I know I’m gonna get a lot of slack for that, but yeah, no. I do have the Pittsburgh colors on today, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

Jason Day emphasizes his allegiance to the Cleveland Browns despite using a black and yellow bag at Oakmont. 😂🏈 📺 NBC & Peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3LSVhGFpec — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 14, 2025

His answer on the Browns and the Steelers puts himself smack dab in the middle of the rivalry, which can’t be a great place for anyone to be, especially fans. You can’t like both teams!

That’s what Day is attempting to do, though. Of course, it would make sense to pay homage to the Steel City while golfing in the U.S. Open in the Pittsburgh area, and he could have just gotten out of the answer without anything controversial, but that’s not what he chose to do.

Fortunately, he knows he’s going to get flak for it, because that’s quite a take when it comes to those two teams.

While it might not be a true rivalry on the field due to the Steelers’ success against the Browns over the years, it certainly is a war of words through the media — mostly coming from the Browns’ side of things.

Already this offseason the Browns have talked some trash towards the Steelers, doing so on the same day earlier in the week when cornerback Greg Newsome II stated he was going to intercept new Steelers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers in both Cleveland and Pittsburgh this season, while defensive end Myles Garrett stated he’s looking forward to adding Rodgers to his graveyard, which is a Halloween decoration highlighting the quarterbacks Garrett has sacked in his career.

New Steelers’ safety Juan Thornhill, who played for the Browns the last few years, has even chimed in with some trash talk towards his former organization, saying they have to see him twice a year now, which is a matchup he’s looking forward to.

For Day, he must really enjoy those matchups, since he likes both teams a great deal. A win-win for him, if you will.

Currently, Day is tied for 14th in the Open at +3 entering his round Saturday at Oakmont.