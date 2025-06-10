Derrick Harmon Already Seeing Starter Reps, Says Coach

It took no time at all for Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon to log starter reps along the defensive line. Despite being an unproven rookie, Pittsburgh is giving him first-team reps on Day 1 of the team’s mandatory minicamp. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar confirmed the news, as shared by The Trib’s Chris Adamski.

Harmon was the 21st pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. A player the Steelers touted as someone they long had their eye on and had zero plans to trade away from, despite receiving offers from teams looking to move up.

Defensive line was a major need heading into the draft and it’s little surprise the Steelers invested heavily in filling it. Harmon takes the place of the spot previously held by Larry Ogunjobi, who was released in the offseason. Pittsburgh added a collection of veterans in the offseason, chiefly Daniel Ekuale, but the Steelers aren’t resting on their old-school philosophy of rookies sitting and waiting their turn. Instead, Harmon is being given the chance to play out of the gate.

A Detroit native who spent most of his college career at Michigan State, Harmon transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season. It proved to be his best season, Harmon breaking out to finish with 45 tackles (11 TFL), five sacks, and two forced fumbles. Built like a prototypical Steelers defensive lineman at nearly 6-5, 300 pounds with long 34 3/8-inch arms, Harmon checked every box Pittsburgh was looking for.

If Harmon’s trend continues, he’ll serve as the Steelers’ starter in the defense’s “Okie” front, their 3-4 base alignment. In the more-common 2-4-5 nickel groupings, Harmon is likely to rotate in behind Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton. Pittsburgh more carefully managed Heyward’s snaps last season, increasing the need for a third defensive lineman to substitute in. Benton himself is looking to have a breakout season after registering just one sack in each of his first two years.

Heyward led the Steelers’ d-line with eight sacks last season. The rest of the unit chipped in just 4.5, a number Pittsburgh needs to improve in 2025. As a defense, the Steelers finished 2024 with only 40 sacks. The last time Pittsburgh finished with fewer came in 2016 with 38. That came the year before T.J. Watt was drafted.