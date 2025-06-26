Depot After Dark: Training Camp Tickets, Colon Golf Outing, Elliott In Paris

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 25.

TRAINING CAMP TICKETS

The NFL offseason is going through a lull right now, but training camp will be here before fans know it. The Steelers will travel to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, a town near Pittsburgh. They’ve been going there for training camp since 1966. It’s an awesome opportunity for fans.

Recently, tickets for Steelers training camp went on sale. They’re free, but fans who plan on attending may want to get their tickets as soon as possible. Hopefully, the weather in the Pittsburgh area is better for training camp. However, Mike Tomlin is likely hoping for high heat, so fans might need to be prepared for that.

Grab your Terrible Towels and meet us at Saint Vincent College for 2025 #SteelersCamp! @FedEx Secure your free tickets now ⤵️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 24, 2025

COLON GOLF OUTING

Willie Colon helped the Steelers win a Super Bowl in 2008, playing with them from 2006 to 2012. He also played a few seasons for the New York Jets, but spent the majority of his career with the Steelers, helping to protect Ben Roethlisberger. He retired after the 2015 season and is now working to help others.

Lupus Research announced on Twitter that, recently, they held the annual Willie Colon Golf Outing. This is the 11th year of the event, and it honors Colon’s late mother. It’s a great way to raise money for a good cause.

We’re back on the green for another unforgettable day at the annual Willie Colon Golf Outing! ⛳️ The Lupus Research Alliance is proud to partner with former NFL player with the New York JETS and Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl Champion, and current Fox Sports 1 co-host… pic.twitter.com/rxrGH4bhPI — Lupus Research (@LupusResearch) June 23, 2025

ELLIOTT IN PARIS

DeShon Elliott had a fantastic first season with the Steelers. He was an excellent tackler, helping solidify Pittsburgh’s secondary. As a result, the Steelers rewarded him with a contract extension this offseason. It should tie him to the team for the next few years. It looks like he’s got a great way to celebrate, too.

The Paris Musketeers, a team in the European League of Football, recently announced on their Twitter that Elliott would be at a training session in Paris. It’s only for a single day, and then, maybe Elliott will have time to enjoy the city. With his new contract, he should be able to have some fun there.