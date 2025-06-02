Depot After Dark: Tomlin Honors Coach, Steelers In Mexico, NFL Mum On Stefon Diggs’ Boat Vid

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 1.

Tomlin Honors Coach

Mike Tomlin congratulated and helped honor his college coach at William & Mary, Jimmy Laycock, during Locksley’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month. Tomlin was part of a pre-recorded presentation that also featured Buffalo Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott, who played with Tomlin under Laycock in the early 1990s.

“Hopefully you enjoy this evening, man,” Tomlin said in the video. “You smile a little bit. Maybe even laugh. I wish you nothing but the best and another congratulations.”

Laycock was inducted into The Tribe’s Hall of Fame after a multiple decades-long stint as the school’s head coach. Hired in 1980, Laycock served in that role through the 2018 season, the third-longest coaching streak in D-1 history. He finished with a career 249-194-2 record. Laycock won seven regular season conference titles.

Steelers In Mexico

Former Steelers OT Max Starks and current Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. are kicking in Mexico until the team gets together for next week’s session. The Los Steelers Twitter/X account shared a video of the two of them attending a flag football clinic/tournament in Monterrey.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of explosive plays. A lot of trickery…my team is up going against Max’s teams. I made a good choice,” Bishop joked.

Bishop is entering the spring as Pittsburgh’s starting slot cornerback and looking to build upon his rookie year in which he recorded four interceptions, second-most ever by a Steelers’ UDFA in his first year. Only Jack Butler had more, intercepting five in 1951.

NFL No Comment

While Aaron Rodgers’ absence drew plenty of attention in Pittsburgh, the other national OTA storyline this week resides in New England. Under contract unlike Rodgers, WR Stefon Diggs missed at least part of the Patriots’ voluntary sessions. Instead, social media video surfaced showing him partying on a boat with an unknown pink substance in his hand.

Per Pro Football Talk, the NFL declined to comment on the matter. New Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel was predictably unhappy with the news.

“It’s something that we’re aware of, and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” he said via NBC Sports.

League discipline for Diggs is unlikely but it’s not a good way to endear himself to his new coach. New England signed Diggs to a three-year, $63.6 million deal this offseason, though the team would be able to get out of the deal after 2025.