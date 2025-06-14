Depot After Dark: Tom Brady Statue, WWE Hall Of Famer Likes Steelers Jersey, Changes To Acrisure Stadium

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 13.

TOM BRADY STATUE

Tom Brady is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. He’s also arguably the best player of all time, regardless of position. For over 20 years, Brady imposed his will on the league. His longevity is unmatched, as is his success. While he won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he spent most of his career with the New England Patriots. Now, they’re honoring him.

The Patriots shared on Twitter that they’ll be unveiling a statue of Brady outside of their stadium this season. That’s scheduled for Aug. 8, right before the Patriots play a preseason game against the Washington Commanders. The Steelers play the Patriots in New England this year, so any fans going to that game can check out the statue.

A legacy etched in bronze forever.@TomBrady’s statue will be unveiled on 8/8 prior to Patriots vs. Commanders. pic.twitter.com/mRfKkbqC7i — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 12, 2025

WWE HALL OF FAMER LIKES STEELERS JERSEY

The Steelers have been around since 1933, and in that time, their jerseys haven’t seen a ton of changes. They’ve remained largely the same since the 1970s. However, they have undergone some alterations, as seen in their throwback uniforms that they’ve worn over the years. WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool has a lot of love for the Steelers’ throwbacks.

On The Undertaker’s podcast, Six Feet Under, McCool was asked to name her Mount Rushmore of sports jerseys. She included the Steelers’ throwback jersey. It’s unclear which throwback she’s talking about, though. It could be their recent throwbacks that included block numbers, or maybe a different version, like their bumblebee jerseys. It’s nice to hear the Steelers’ jerseys get some love, though.

CHANGES TO ACRISURE STADIUM

Next year, the NFL draft will come to Pittsburgh for the first time. It should be an exciting occasion. However, before then, the Steelers have some work that they need to get done to prepare for the event. That includes some changes coming to their stadium.

Adam Babetski of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared in an article that two major changes are coming to Acrisure Stadium. The first is an overhaul of the stadium’s lawn that will convert around 10,000 square feet around the stadium into a turf field for youth athletes during Steelers events. That is scheduled to be done before this season starts.

The second change will install a new electronic screen at the stadium. That project is supposed to be complete by April. While the draft isn’t in Pittsburgh yet, it’s already impacting the city.