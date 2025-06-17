Depot After Dark: Steelers Talk Golf, Rookies Help Kids, Kordell Stewart Serving As OC

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 16.

STEELERS TALK GOLF

The U.S. Open has come to the Pittsburgh area, making golf a hot topic at the moment. Many Steelers have been in attendance at the competition. With mandatory minicamp over, they now have time to themselves, presenting a unique opportunity for them. Recently, some Steelers were interviewed at the U.S. Open about golf.

The team posted a video on Twitter asking some players about their golf abilities, and also who the best golfer on the team is. Most of them were humble in their answers, saying they’re fine golfers, but not great. However, the answer was unanimous on who the best golfer on the team is. Chris Boswell earns that honor, showing that he’s just as accurate in golf as he is kicking footballs.

Best golfer on the team?

Favorite pro golfer? pic.twitter.com/fXbQWnl2jg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 16, 2025

ROOKIES HELP KIDS

The Steelers added several talented players in the draft this year. Some, like Derrick Harmon and Kaleb Johnson, figure to be significant parts of the team in 2025. Others, like Will Howard, could have brighter futures if allowed to develop. While they have some free time over the next few weeks, the Steelers’ rookie class recently took time to help local children.

According to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Twitter, the Steelers’ rookies were recently at the Best of the Batch Foundation helping children with a STEM activity. It’s a nice way to introduce them to the local community while also helping to have a positive impact on others.

Steelers rookies were at the Best of the Batch Foundation today helping the kids there with a STEM activity. Kaleb Johnson and Donte Kent hard at work on their egg drop challenge, Derrick Harmon in the background taking suggestions with the students. pic.twitter.com/La5Tx2Sffd — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 16, 2025

KORDELL STEWART SERVING AS OC

Between Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers went through several different quarterbacks. Most of them had little success. However, Kordell Stewart gave them a few exciting seasons during the late 1990s and early 2000s. While he’s been retired for a while, he’s still involved in football.

Forsyth Sports reported on Twitter that Stewart will serve as volunteer offensive coordinator at South Forsyth High School. Stewart was one of the most creatively used players in the NFL during his time, so maybe he’ll put together a fun offense. Perhaps he’ll even have his own “Slash” to draw plays up for.