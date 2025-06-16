Depot After Dark: Steelers Take In U.S. Open, Rodgers Jerseys Back On Sale, Hendrickson Resumes Contract Talks

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 15.

ALEX HIGHSMITH, PAT FREIERMUTH TAKE IN U.S. OPEN

The U.S. Open this year is being held at Oakmont Country Club, and the course has chewed up and spit out some of the best golfers in the world over the past few days. Sunday’s final round had two familiar faces in attendance, with Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth and OLB Alex Highsmith among those looking to see if Sam Burns could hold onto his lead heading into the final round.

The Steelers’ official Twitter account posted a picture of Freiermuth and Highsmith at Oakmont.

Along with the rest of the team, the two wrapped up mandatory minicamp this week and have a little over a month before it’s time to report to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. In the interim, the two can enjoy a little bit of downtime by watching one of the best golf tournaments on the calendar.

ADDITIONAL AARON RODGERS JERSEYS ON SALE

The Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Shop announced on Twitter that a limited number of Aaron Rodgers jerseys are back on sale.

🚨 RESTOCK ALERT 🚨 Get your @AaronRodgers12 jersey ⬇️ https://t.co/RLRBdn4opB — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) June 15, 2025

Rodgers jersey first became available on June 7, but the Pro Shop had to restock today due to the demand. Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, winning four MVP awards, and the 41-year-old quarterback will look to make the Steelers contenders in the AFC. Rodgers’ pedigree has brought a lot of excitement to Pittsburgh, and fans who missed out on their first chance to get his jersey at the Pro Shop now have another opportunity.

BENGALS, TREY HENDRICKSON RESUME CONTRACT TALKS

The Cincinnati Bengals have resumed contract talks with EDGE Trey Hendrickson, who missed the team’s minicamp and demanded a trade earlier this offseason due to his contract situation. The news was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

It’s worth noting Hendrickson’s contract situation given T.J. Watt is also looking for a new deal and chose not to attend minicamp amid negotiations. There hasn’t been much optimism that Cincinnati and Hendrickson will ultimately agree to terms, but if they get something done ahead of Pittsburgh and Watt, the total will be a number that Watt will very likely want to top.

The Steelers have been patient on getting a contract done with Watt, but they may not want to let Cincinnati beat them to the punch and potentially raise Watt’s asking price.