Depot After Dark: Steelers’ Prescence At Oakmont, Porter Jr. Meet ‘N Greet, Packers WR Changes Positions

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 12.

Steelers’ Prescence At Oakmont

While the Pittsburgh Steelers were working downtown, there was a tie to the team on Oakmont’s links during the first day of the 2025 US Open. Lucas Glover is one of the golfers competing. Decades ago, his grandfather suited up for the Steelers. Dick Hendley was drafted by Pittsburgh in the 22nd round of the 1951 NFL Draft, appearing in seven games for the team as a rookie.

“He’s the one that got me started in sports,” Glover told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

Hendley played just one season for the team but his influence lives on today.

Glover finished the first round four-over-par. Check out an interview with Glover during today’s opening round.

Golfer Lucas Glover, who is taking part in the @usopengolf at Oakmont Country Club, has a love for the #Steelers that stems from his grandfather playing for the team. 📝: https://t.co/u7wSARu4GJ pic.twitter.com/Kewudar64L — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 12, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Porter Jr. Meet ‘n Greet

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. will hold a meet ‘n greet with fans at the Waterworks Dick’s Sporting Goods on June 21 from noon to 1:30 p.m., according to the Tribune-Review. He’ll help open the store’s newest location, replacing the Dick’s that closed down at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall.

Porter enters his third NFL season and is expected to be one of the team’s starting cornerbacks. In 2024, he recorded 7o tackles and one interception across 16 starts. A big season could lead to an equally large payday next offseason, the first time he’ll be eligible for a contract extension.

Packers WR Changes Positions

The Green Bay Packers are seen as a potential trade partner while Pittsburgh searches for wide receiver help. On paper, the Packers have one of the deepest depth charts at the position. But that group got thinner this week as former wide receiver Bo Melton was moved to cornerback. Reporters noticed Melton going through defensive drills during minicamp.

The Packers solution at cornerback is… Bo Melton?!?! He’s out working with the CB group. With Micah Robinson & Kalen King out today, and with the release of Jaire – CB is very thin. pic.twitter.com/2644bt2Ywz — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) June 10, 2025

Melton told reporters he still considers himself a receiver, but clearly, the Packers are getting creative after releasing cornerback Jaire Alexander. In two years with the team, Melton has caught 24 passes and one touchdown. He played over 140 special teams snaps last season, recording three tackles and giving the Packers’ coaching staff some confidence to try him on defense.