Depot After Dark: Steelers At Irsay’s Funeral, Joint Practice Update, Steelers Event Calendar

STEELERS AT IRSAY’S FUNERAL

Unfortunately, the NFL lost one of its most important figures in Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. He recently passed away, and his loss seemed to affect many in the NFL world. His funeral was held recently, and reportedly, a few important members of the Steelers were in attendance.

According to Pat McAfee on his show on ESPN, Art Rooney II and Omar Khan were at Irsay’s funeral. Irsay has a similar story to Rooney, taking over as owner of an NFL team after his father passed away. It’s nice that Rooney and Khan took time to pay their respects to Irsay. He was a massive part of the NFL, and his loss will be noticeable.

We celebrated the hell out of Jim Irsay yesterday It was a perfect celebration of his life #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/1xULgYsNiH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 3, 2025

JOINT PRACTICE UPDATE

Within the last few weeks, there have been rumors about the Steelers holding a joint practice with one of their preseason opponents. There were reports that they were working with the Carolina Panthers to hold a joint practice, but that didn’t work out. Now, they’re reportedly trying to hold practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the Buccaneers’ YouTube channel, Todd Bowles, their head coach, gave an update on any potential joint practice with the Steelers. He stated that they’re still working on it, with nothing being done yet. Therefore, it could still not happen. We’ll see if the Steelers and the Bucs can get something nailed down.

STEELERS EVENT CALENDAR

While the regular season is still a few months away, it’s approaching fast. The Steelers’ schedule was released a few weeks ago, giving fans an idea of what the year could look like. There were already some major events planned, such as the Steelers’ game in Ireland, but the team has several other activities scheduled as well.

On their website, the Steelers have revealed their event calendar, showcasing some exciting events on the horizon. That includes their Hall of Honor dinner, game themes, and family day. Hopefully, many Steelers fans will be able to attend and enjoy these experiences.