Depot After Dark: Steelers Alum Attend Fundraiser, Arthur Smith’s Father Passes, Fan Sentenced For Drone Incident

Steelers Alum Attend Fundraiser

It’s always great to see former Steelers active in the Pittsburgh community long after their careers with the team are passed. In this case, two different generations of Steelers running backs attended UPMC’s Hillman Center to help raise money for cancer research.

James Conner and Merrill Hoge each won their own personal battles against cancer.

“It’s been a long road, man, truthfully, a lot of hard work went into it, you just have to learn how to be a fighter,” Conner said via CBS News. “Cancer is kind of a mental fight, so just got to fight hard.”

Arthur Smith’s Father Passes

Steelers OC Arthur Smith’s father Fred Smith, the founder of FedEx, passed away at 80 years old according to Action News 5 in Memphis. He was a former part-owner of the Washington Redskins and Washington Football Team from 2003 to 2021. It was Fred’s passion for football that pushed Arthur Smith towards the game as a college football player and then longtime coach. He first got his foot in the NFL coaching door with the Redskins as a quality control coach in 2007.

Fred Smith, the FedEx Corp. founder who revolutionized the express delivery industry and the father of Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, has died, the company said. He was 80.https://t.co/VkaKvVHOIE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2025

Fan Sentenced For Drone Incident

During the Steelers-Ravens Wild Card playoff game in January, a Baltimore man operated a drone and flew it over the stadium. The Maryland State Police and FBI ended up tracking him down and arresting him for operating an unregistered drone and flying it into a temporary no-fly zone which is put up before NFL games for public safety.

According to KDKA, he was sentenced a year of supervised probation, 100 hours of community service and a $500 fine for his actions.