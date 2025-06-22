Depot After Dark: Sawyer And Howard Picture Day, Burrow Can’t Throw A Baseball, Shedeur’s Apology

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 21.

Sawyer and Howard Picture Day

Before wrapping up minicamp, the Pittsburgh Steelers held their offseason picture day. And the rookies got to get their photos taken in full uniform. Teammates at Ohio State and now in the NFL, outside linebacker Jack Sawyer and quarterback Will Howard snapped a couple of pictures together.

And shared some laughs as fellow rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon chirped them, which you can see in the second slide of the below Instagram post.

Sawyer is expected to be the Steelers’ No. 4 outside linebacker, rotating in for a handful of defensive snaps and playing significantly on special teams. Howard will likely open the year as Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers and Will Howard.

Steelers DNA

On Saturday, the Steelers released the latest episode of its running docu-series, “The Standard,” which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the team. Tonight’s episode focused on the offseason practices and, of course, the arrival of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We’ll see if there’s any additional footage of Rodgers’ three days around his new team.

Watch a preview of it below, with the full episode now available on the team’s YouTube channel.

New episode of The Standard, presented by @Hyundai, drops tomorrow at 7 PM ET 👀 pic.twitter.com/zC4LbLbevp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 20, 2025

Burrow Can’t Throw A Baseball

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow? Great quarterback. Lousy pitcher. Video showed Burrow struggling to come anywhere near his target at an event over the weekend. He consistently missed left and had a throwing motion like he was standing in the pocket. A humorous moment for one of football’s best.

Joe Burrow struggling to hit the target in the baseball segment of Fanatics Games. pic.twitter.com/j7VCkGr1qz — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2025

NFL athletes. They’re just like us.

Shedeur Sanders Apologizes

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders offered an informal apology after news of him speeding surfaced earlier this week. At a charity softball game hosted by teammate TE David Njoku, Sanders said he had “learned” his lesson and admitted he made some “wrong choices.” The comments came in light-hearted fashion with Sanders also joking he was “just a little boy,” so hopefully he truly has taken something away from his reported multiple speeding tickets and skipped court appearance.

Shedeur Sanders said this about his speeding violation: “I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it—I learn from them”💯 pic.twitter.com/RUTa1IJ20f — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) June 19, 2025

Sanders is one of four Browns’ quarterbacks competing to be Cleveland’s starter. Fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, along with veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, are also in the mix.