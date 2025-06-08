Depot After Dark: Rudolph First Pitch, Freiermuth Engaged, Metcalf On Madden

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 7.

RUDOLPH FIRST PITCH

Mason Rudolph had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at today’s Pirates game at PNC Park against the Philadelphia Phillies, per TribSports’ Kevin Gorman on X. It’s been an interesting week for Rudolph. It started with very positive headlines about how he looked at OTAs and it ended with Aaron Rodgers finally signing and bumping him down the depth chart. But at least he gets his moment in the spotlight on the mound. Who knows, maybe he will be needed again if the 41-year-old has an in-season injury.

Mason Rudolph will throw out the ceremonial first pitch today. https://t.co/yv18rOjgfe — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) June 7, 2025

FREIERMUTH ENGAGED

Most people know Pat Freiermuth’s significant other as the lady who made such good Thanksgiving food that Najee Harris was cramping during the first quarter of the next football game. But now she will soon be known as Mrs. Muth. The couple announced their engagement today on social media.

METCALF ON MADDEN

DK Metcalf got his own small portion in the new Madden 26 trailer. One of the new features in the game is added celebrations and they have a Metcalf “standing on business” celebration. Hopefully we will see a few off these on the actual football field (and not just the video game screen) during the season this year from Aaron Rodgers to Metcalf.