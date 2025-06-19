Depot After Dark: Rookies Help Youth, Cowboys Waive Luq Barcoo, Former Steelers LB Recognized In UFL

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

ROOKIES HELP YOUTH

This week, the Steelers’ 2025 rookie class is working to help the Pittsburgh community. They’ve got a few weeks off before training camp, and they’re using some of that time to give back to others. Recently, they used their football skills to help kids.

Steelers Community Relations shared on Twitter that the rookies recently attended the annual Urban Impact Youth Football Clinic. According to the tweet, they helped run football drills and create touchdown celebrations. They also answered questions from the children. While they haven’t played for the Steelers yet, they’re already having a positive impact on the community.

COWBOYS WAIVE LUQ BARCOO

Cornerback Luq Barcoo entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He bounced around between a few teams, but he was with the Steelers in 2023 and 2024. While he didn’t have a major role with them, getting signed and re-signed several times, he was a member of the team. However, this year, he joined the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Dallas Cowboys Public Relations on Twitter, they’ve waived Barcoo. Perhaps he’ll land back with the Steelers. While he likely wouldn’t push for a roster spot, he could impress in training camp and raise his stock. They’re familiar with him, and that could benefit his chances of getting a call from them. Whatever happens, hopefully, this isn’t the end of Barcoo’s NFL career.

STEELERS LB RECOGNIZED IN UFL

In 2016, the Steelers spent a sixth-round pick on linebacker Travis Feeney. Unfortunately, he was cut before that season began. He joined the New Orleans Saints after that, but he failed to catch on with them as well. However, that wasn’t the end of his football career. Since then, he’s played in several different football leagues. Since 2023, he’s been with the St. Louis Battlehawks of the United Football League.

This year, as the league recently announced on Twitter, Feeney won their Sportsman of the Year award. It’s similar to the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Feeney’s good attitude is being recognized. That must be quite the honor for a former sixth-round pick. While his NFL career didn’t go great, Feeney is still building a solid reputation in the football world.