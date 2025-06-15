Depot After Dark: Rodgers’ Over/Under Projections, Steelers Take In U.S. Open, Howard Hosts Football Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

AARON RODGERS’ OVER/UNDER PROJECTIONS

Now that he’s officially the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the outlook for Aaron Rodgers shifts to what sort of numbers and success he’ll have with the Steelers in 2025.

For BetUS, the over/under on Rodgers’ touchdowns in 2025 is set at 23.5.

Predict how many TDs Aaron Rodgers will throw in the 2025 season. The line's at 23.5 TDs.

Last season with the New York Jets, Rodgers threw for 28 touchdowns, finishing with 3,897 passing yards to go along with those 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Stepping into the fold in Pittsburgh, Rodgers should have a more stable environment around him with a better offensive scheme, too.

Not to mention, he should have a good rushing attack to lean on, too, so those touchdown numbers could decline. That said, the 23.5 over/under would put him at the most touchdown passes in a season for the Steelers since Ben Roethlisberger threw for 22 touchdowns in his final season in 2021.

STEELERS TAKE IN U.S. OPEN AT OAKMONT

With the world’s best golfers descending on the Pittsburgh area for this weekend’s 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, a number of Pittsburgh Steelers made their way out to the course Friday to se the biggest golf stars in the world in action.

Steelers’ third-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig, and rookies in quarterback Will Howard, outside linebacker Jack Sawyer and inside linebacker Carson Bruener took in the action Friday at Oakmont, one day after mandatory minicamp ended on the South Side for the team.

WILL HOWARD HOSTS YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP

After taking in the U.S. Open Friday, Howard made his way back to the Columbus area to give back to the community that welcomed him with open arms. Despite spending just one season with Ohio State, Howard hosted a youth football camp in the Pickerington, Ohio area, just outside of Columbus, which also happens to be the hometown of fellow Steelers’ rookie and OSU product, Jack Sawyer.

In video from local news outlets, Howard was able to throw passes to campers.

In video from local news outlets, Howard was able to throw passes to campers, and had a great time hosting his first-ever football camp for kids. At the camp, Howard also spoke with the media and spoke highly of his opportunity to work with and learn under Aaron Rodgers.

You can even hear in the clip from camp Rodgers has started to emulate Rodgers’ cadence.