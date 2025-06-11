Depot After Dark: Rodgers And Freiermuth Bonding, ILB Coach On Rodgers, Pickett To Johnson

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 10.

RODGERS AND FREIERMUTH BONDING

Aaron Rodgers has put his personal issues behind him and is now focused on the Steelers. His teammates have stated that they’re excited to have him there. It’s an exciting time in Pittsburgh. While the Steelers’ season doesn’t start for a few months, other big activities are going on. For example, the US Open is heading to Oakmont, which is in the Pittsburgh area.

Some Steelers are set to head there to watch the competition. According to reporter Rich Walsh of KDKA-TV, Rodgers and Pat Freiermuth are going to head to Oakmont at some point this week. While Rodgers hasn’t been with the Steelers for very long, he’s not wasting any time bonding with his teammates.

Pat Freiermuth and Aaron Rodgers are expected to head out to Oakmont at some point this week for the US Open @KDKA @USGA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) June 10, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

ILB COACH ON RODGERS

The Steelers got a new inside linebackers coach this offseason. Aaron Curry had the job, but he left Pittsburgh for the New York Jets this offseason. Now, Scott McCurley is the Steelers’ inside linebackers coach. However, before that, McCurley was with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. Therefore, he’s got experience with Aaron Rodgers.

In a video posted on Twitter by Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, McCurley explained his feelings on being reunited with Rodgers. He sounds absolutely thrilled. Rodgers is a controversial figure, but many of his former teammates and coaches have nothing but good things to say about him. McCurley is another example of that.

New Steelers ILB coach Scott McCurley (a New Castle native, Pitt alum) has known Aaron Rodgers for a long time. He spent 13 years on the Packers coaching staff when he was there pic.twitter.com/gwR74bjuaL — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 10, 2025

PICKETT TO JOHNSON

There aren’t high expectations for the Cleveland Browns this year. They’re set to rebuild again, with their quarterback position being filled with uncertainty. They’ve got a crowded room that includes former Steeler Kenny Pickett. He isn’t the only former Steelers player who joined the Browns this year, though. They also signed Diontae Johnson.

On their Twitter, the Browns posted a video showing Pickett throwing to Johnson. That’s a connection that Steelers fans are familiar with. However, that duo wasn’t exactly dynamic in Pittsburgh. During Pickett’s rookie year, Johnson didn’t score a touchdown. Things weren’t much better in Pickett’s second year, although Johnson did score a few times that season. We’ll see if they’re better in Cleveland.