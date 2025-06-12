Depot After Dark: Patriots Hall Of Fame Induction, Pratt Signs With Raiders, Browns Farewell To Chubb

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 11.

PATRIOTS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

The New England Patriots were one of the best teams in the league for most of this century. Now, they’re working to rebuild, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face them in Week 3 this year. That should be a fun matchup between two former AFC powerhouses. However, the Patriots might have a little more to play for that weekend now.

On their Twitter, the Patriots announced that they’ll be inducting Julian Edelman and Bill Parcells into their Hall of Fame the day before they play the Steelers. Edelman was an important part of several of their championship teams, including being named Super Bowl MVP once. Parcells was their head coach from 1993 to 1996, going to a Super Bowl. That weekend should be a big one for the Patriots.

Save the date for @Edelman11 & Bill Parcells' Hall of Fame induction!@TheHall's ceremony will take place September 20 at 4:00 PM: https://t.co/Io1wCwa9oC pic.twitter.com/6NfELjr1Y3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 9, 2025

PRATT SIGNS WITH RAIDERS

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense was awful. While their offense was incredible, their defense was so bad that it resulted in them missing the playoffs. This year, they’re hoping to make that unit better, but they recently lost talented linebacker Germaine Pratt. He’s been with the Bengals since 2019, but they recently released him. It didn’t take long for a new team to sign him, though.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on his Twitter that Pratt has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He joins a linebacker corps that includes former Pro Bowler Devin White and former Steeler Elandon Roberts. The Raiders are working on rebuilding, but their defense has some talented players, like Maxx Crosby. We’ll see how Pratt impacts their team.

Breaking: Former #Bengals LB Germaine Pratt is signing a 1-year deal worth up to $4.78M with the #Raiders. Pratt started all 17 games last season and is coming off a career-high 143 tackles to go along with 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. pic.twitter.com/vfQqbNjZqW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 11, 2025

BROWNS FAREWELL TO CHUBB

From 2018 to 2024, Nick Chubb was a huge part of the Cleveland Browns. He was the engine to their offense, helping them achieve some success. Unfortunately, Chubb suffered a significant injury in 2023, and he didn’t look like the same player in 2024. That resulted in the Browns allowing him to leave in free agency. Chubb proceeded to sign with the Houston Texans.

The Browns posted a nice tribute to Chubb on their Twitter. Chubb was a sensational player, and he meant a lot to the city of Cleveland. It’s nice to see the Browns giving him a nice farewell. Hopefully, Chubb can recapture some of his former glory with the Texans.