Depot After Dark: Norwood Joins Agency, Steelers Help Youth Coaches, Fields In Jets Uniform

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 9.

NORWOOD JOINS AGENCY

In 2021, the Steelers spent a seventh-round pick on safety Tre Norwood. He spent two seasons with them, starting in six games. Norwood recorded one interception, and while he flashed at times, he was waived before the 2023 season. After that, he spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, but he didn’t really contribute to either of those teams, and he was out of the NFL after 2023.

Now, it looks like he’s trying to make a comeback. According to Paul Sheehy on Twitter, Norwood has signed with Pro Star Sports Agency. This past year, Norwood was with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. Based on what Sheehy wrote, though, it sounds like he’s intent on making it back to the NFL. We’ll see if he can meet that goal.

A big ProStar welcome to former @Steelers and @OU_Football CB, @TreNorwood_3! Tre just completed the season with the @TheUFL Birmingham Stallions. On deck: return to the @NFL LET'S GO, TRE! pic.twitter.com/hi87SKUAtN — Paul Sheehy (@ProStarSports) June 9, 2025

STEELERS HELP YOUTH COACHES

Playing in the NFL is no easy task. For most players, reaching that level takes years of hard work. Most of them start playing the game at a very young age, learning the fundamentals. That’s why their coaches at those levels are extremely important. The Steelers recently hosted a program to help those coaches improve themselves.

Steelers Youth Football took to Twitter to announce that the team recently held its annual USA Football Youth Coach Certification Clinic at Acrisure Stadium. The program assists local coaches in completing their 2025 Youth Tackle Certification. That should help make the game safer. While football is dangerous, safety is still more important than anything. The Steelers demonstrated here that they know that.

The @steelers continue their partnership with @USAFootball by hosting in-person youth tackle coach certification clinics at @AcrisureStadium & covering 50% of the certification cost—helping ensure coaches are better prepared to keep young athletes safe on and off the field. 📝:… pic.twitter.com/UJJMSOsYdH — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) June 8, 2025

FIELDS IN JETS UNIFORM

Last year, Justin Fields helped the Steelers jump out to a 4-2 start. While he was benched for Russell Wilson, he didn’t look terrible. In fact, he showed some encouraging signs that he could be a quality NFL starter. Unfortunately, he left Pittsburgh in free agency this year, signing with the New York Jets.

Recently, the Jets posted a video on their Twitter showing Fields suited up in their uniform. It won’t be long for Steelers fans to see Fields on the field in that uniform, too. They face the Jets in Week 1 this year, a game that should bring a lot of drama. Aaron Rodgers is slated to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback, and he was with the Jets last year. Both quarterbacks will likely have something to prove.