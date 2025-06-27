Depot After Dark: New Terrible Towel, Steelers Run And Walk, NFL Top 100

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 26.

NEW TERRIBLE TOWEL

The Steelers have a rich history that spans back decades. Since the 1970s, they’ve usually been one of the best teams in the league. Part of their strong fanbase is the Terrible Towel. That’s a symbol of the fan’s devotion to the team, and they’re extremely common at games, both home and away.

This year, the Steelers are releasing a special Terrible Towel commemorating its 50th anniversary, according to Steelers Pro Shop on Twitter. It’s a limited-edition release, coming out on July 1. Only 5,000 were created, so if Steelers fans want one, they better get it fast.

The Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Terrible Towel ✨ Only 5000 Created Dropping July 1st, 10am EST pic.twitter.com/w2CQJe4G4M — Steelers Pro Shop (@SteelersShop) June 26, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

STEELERS RUN AND WALK

The heat has been cranked up in Pittsburgh, which might be a sign of how the rest of the summer will go. The Steelers get a nice break until training camp near the end of July, so they’re able to stay cool. However, the Steelers are holding a fun event in a few months for fans who might be willing to brave the elements.

On its Twitter, the team announced that it will hold the annual Steelers Run and Walk on Labor Day. The event benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund, and anyone who participates will have a chance to earn fun prizes. Prices increase on July 2, so anyone who wants to participate might want to sign up quickly.

Ready, set, RUN! 🏃‍♂️ Join us for the 2025 #Steelers Run Walk, which benefits the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund. Finish on the @AcrisureStadium warning track, get commemorative swag + more! — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 26, 2025

NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 list has been around since 2011, and it’s usually a fun source of content during the offseason. It can also cause some frustration in fans who think their favorite players should be higher on the list. Last year, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward were the only Steelers on the list.

The NFL recently announced on Twitter that their top 100 list this year premieres on June 30. Episodes will come out on weekdays on the NFL’s Twitter. It will be interesting to see how many Steelers are included. Watt and Heyward are likely to make it again, but after that, it’s unclear who else will be on the list.