Depot After Dark: Metcalf’s Cousin, Rookies Help Youth Football, Things Rookies Couldn’t Live Without

METCALF’S COUSIN

DK Metcalf is in line for a big first season with the Steelers. They don’t have a defined No. 2 receiver, so he should get a lot of targets. He’s got a rare combination of size and athleticism, which makes him dangerous against almost any defense. However, his cousin, TJ Metcalf, would love to get the chance to cover him.

Appearing on the YouTube channel Light On College Sports, TJ Metcalf, who is a defensive back at the University of Michigan, said he’d love to one day be able to cover his cousin if he makes it to the NFL. He’s spent the past two seasons at the University of Arkansas, and this year should be a big one for him. Hopefully, one day he’ll get the chance to make his dream come true.

ROOKIES HELP YOUTH FOOTBALL

Steelers rookies have worked hard this week to help the Pittsburgh community. They’re talented players and they should help the team on the field this year, but it’s nice to see them having a positive impact in the city. Recently, two undrafted rookies worked to help youth football players.

Steelers Youth Football shared on Twitter that offensive linemen Gareth Warren and Aiden Williams were at Saint Vincent College to help with a youth football camp. That’s where the Steelers host training camp, so hopefully, Warren and Williams are back there in a few weeks. While they both went undrafted, they could make the final roster if they work hard enough.

#Steelers rookies Gareth Warren & Aiden Williams are HERE for another fun day of football! 🏈 #PlayFootball pic.twitter.com/A8wQcB3qye — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) June 20, 2025

THINGS ROOKIES COULDN’T LIVE WITHOUT

The Steelers’ rookie class recently got their first taste of NFL action in OTAs and mandatory minicamp. However, they’re still a few months away from getting into an actual NFL game. Until then, the team has been working to help familiarize fans with these new faces,

Recently, the Steelers posted a video on their YouTube channel asking rookies to name one thing that they couldn’t live without. Some, like Kaleb Johnson and Derrick Harmon, named material possessions like their computer or car. Others, like Will Howard and Carson Bruener, opted to choose their family. Jack Sawyer took a different approach, picking football. They’re all fun and good answers, though.