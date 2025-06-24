Depot After Dark: Meet Bradshaw, Durant Picks Lewis As GOAT LB, Pennsylvania Sports Stadium Funding

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for June 23.
MEET BRADSHAW
Besides Ben Roethlisberger, Terry Bradshaw is the best quarterback in Steelers history. He helped the team win four Super Bowls, and he’s also the only league MVP in the team’s history. Bradshaw is a living legend, and Steelers fans have a chance to meet him.
93.7 The Fan shared on Twitter that this Thursday, Bradshaw will be signing bottles of his bourbon and taking pictures at a Pittsburgh-area Fine Wine and Good Spirits. It’s an excellent opportunity for Steelers fans in the area to meet the former Steelers quarterback. The article also notes that anyone who wants to meet Bradshaw must first purchase a bottle of his bourbon. For some, that might be a small price to pay.
DURANT PICKS LEWIS AS GOAT LB
Kevin Durant is one of the best basketball players in the history of the NBA. Recently, he got traded to the Houston Rockets, looking to make one last run at a championship. However, Durant is also a football fan. His favorite team is the Washington Commanders, but he picked an AFC North legend as the best linebacker of all time.
On his Twitter, Durant shared that he believes that Ray Lewis is the best linebacker of all time. That’s not a bad pick, if one that might frustrate Steelers fans. Lewis is one of the most accomplished defenders of all time, including winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards.
PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS STADIUM FUNDING
The Steelers last built a new stadium in 2001. Acrisure Stadium, then known as Heinz Field, has been their home ever since, and it doesn’t seem like they plan on leaving anytime soon. However, if they do decide to build a new stadium soon, they might not receive much help from state funding.
As shared by Mike Florio in an article on Pro Football Talk, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stated that he’s not keen on providing state money to help sports teams build new stadiums. That means that Art Rooney II would likely have to pony up more of his own money if he wants a new home for the Steelers. However, that doesn’t seem to be in the Steelers’ future plans, so it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.