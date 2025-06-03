Depot After Dark: Lions Center Retires, Madden Cover, Former Browns OT Taking Time Off

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 2.

LIONS CENTER RETIRES

Frank Ragnow has been a mainstay of the Detroit Lions’ offensive line since 2018. He’s been one of the best centers in the NFL, making four Pro Bowls and being named a Second-team All-Pro three times. While the Steelers are scheduled to play the Lions this year, it doesn’t seem like they’ll have to worry about Ragnow.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared on Twitter that Ragnow has decided to retire. While he was a great player last year, it looks like he’s decided to call it quits. It appears that health is a significant factor in Ragnow’s decision. It’s sad to see his career come to an end, but his health is what’s truly important. Hopefully, he can enjoy retirement.

Lions All Pro center Frank Ragnow announced on IG that he is retiring from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/AH9Ht7Cx6X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2025

MADDEN COVER

The EA Sports Madden NFL video game is one of the most popular sports games in the world. It allows fans to experience the NFL from their homes. One of the biggest parts of the game is the cover star. While the “Madden Curse” might be a worry to some, being on the cover of this video game is a tremendous honor.

This year’s cover art has been revealed. As shared by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will be the Madden 26 cover star. The image captures Barkley’s incredible mid-air spin move from last year. With any luck, Barkley will be able to dodge the “Madden Curse” that has plagued some cover stars as well as he dodges tackles.

FORMER BROWNS OT TAKING TIME OFF

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns drafted offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th pick. There was hope that Wills would be a cornerstone along the Browns’ offensive line. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Wills has dealt with injury issues, which have prevented him from reaching his full potential. This offseason, he became a free agent, but it doesn’t sound like he’s planning to sign with a team anytime soon.

On Twitter, NFL insider Jordan Schultz stated that Wills is considering sitting out for the entire 2025 season to fully recover from his injury. Wills is a young player, only being 26, so perhaps this could be the best decision for his future. Schultz states that Wills was drawing interest from teams. Maybe 2026 could be a fresh start for him.