Depot After Dark: Ireland Game Demand, Rookies’ Favorite College Memory, John Lynch Tomlin Story

IRELAND GAME DEMAND

The Steelers will make NFL history this year by playing in the league’s first regular-season game in Ireland. They’ll face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, which should be an exciting occasion. It looks like there’s a high demand for tickets to the game, too.

Recently, tickets went on sale for the game, and on his show on ESPN, Pat McAfee stated that, at one point, over 600,000 people were waiting in the queue. Obviously, there are far fewer tickets than that, so some people will miss out. Therefore, as long as the game doesn’t disappoint, this should be a successful venture for the NFL. Hopefully, they’ll return to Ireland soon.

The tickets for the Vikings and Steelers game in Ireland are going on sale.. There's over 600,000 people waiting in the queue#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SINEWIsLlf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 17, 2025

ROOKIES’ FAVORITE COLLEGE MEMORY

In the draft this year, the Steelers added several players from accomplished colleges. That includes two players each from Ohio State and Iowa. They also drafted players from Oregon, Washington, and Central Michigan.

The Steelers recently posted a video on their YouTube channel asking rookies what their favorite memory from college football is. Will Howard and Jack Sawyer, the two Ohio State players, obviously answered with winning the National Championship last year. Amusingly enough, Derrick Harmon’s favorite memory was beating Ohio State. That should make for some fun banter between him and his teammates.

JOHN LYNCH TOMLIN STORY

Today, Mike Tomlin is best known as the head coach of the Steelers. However, he got his start in the NFL as the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, he helped them win a Super Bowl, and he also coached several Hall of Fame players, such as John Lynch and Ronde Barber.

During his playing days, Lynch earned the nickname 47 Red. On a recent appearance on the With the First Pick podcast, Lynch revealed that Tomlin actually gave him that nickname. While he wasn’t sure why Tomlin did that, it’s likely because 47 is the number Lynch wore, and red is one of the Buccaneers’ colors. Tomlin loves giving players nicknames, and it seems like that’s been going on for a while.