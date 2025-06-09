Depot After Dark: Impressive Rodgers’ Stat, Kaleb The Artist, UFL In Trouble?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 8.

Impressive Rodgers’ Stat

The Steelers’ social media accounts shared two impressive Aaron Rodgers’ career stats. In the below graphic, they note Rodgers has the NFL’s lowest interception percentage in history (1.4-percent) while possessing the highest touchdown-to-interception ratio ever (4.3).

Rodgers has thrown just 116 interceptions on 8,245 career passing attempts. Technically, Jacoby Brissett has a lower interception rate (1.36 percent to Rodgers’ 1.41 percent) but he’s thrown only 1,761 pass attempts in his career. A fraction of what Rodgers has done.

In 2024 with the New York Jets, Rodgers posted a 1.9-percent interception rate and 2.5 TD:INT ratio.

Pittsburgh will hope Rodgers can take care of the football while finding the end zone in 2025.

Kaleb Johnson – The Artist

As had become annual tradition, a group of rookies were tasked with drawing their new team’s logo from memory. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson took part. Give him an ‘A’ for effort and ‘C-minus’ for results, with the hypocycloid’s flipped and the logo’s proportions a little…scrunched. But he’s far from the only rookie who proved he won’t have a budding artist career in his post-playing days.

rookies drawing their team logos from memory will never get old 😂 pic.twitter.com/keZSzKXeJu — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2025

Pittsburgh Pecking Order

At least one analyst is expecting the Pittsburgh Steelers to break their playoff win drought. Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur put each AFC team in buckets, placing Pittsburgh in the “should win a playoff game” category alongside the Denver Broncos. That was a rung above the “one-and-done” category featuring several teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh has gone “one-and-done” over their last five playoff appearances, including losing in the Wild Card game their previous four tries (2020, 2021, 2023, 2024).

UFL In Trouble?

The UFL season is wrapping up with the championship game held next week. It’s fair to wonder if there will be one come 2026. As shared by Pro Football Talk, attendance deceased 5-percent in 2025. Viewership took an even harder hit, down 20-percent.

UFL attendance was down 5 percent in 2025, and viewership was down 20 percent. https://t.co/Qp4nPBGDR2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 5, 2025

Many UFL games were played in front of mostly-empty stadiums and we previously wrote about each team’s difficulty selling season tickets. The profits/losses of the league aren’t currently known but it’s difficult to stay profitable with these declining numbers and the general financial problems spring leagues usually face.

If there is a reason for optimism, the league trademarked four new team names last month, suggesting the UFL will play in 2026 and expand beyond its current eight teams. Unfortunately, Pittsburgh isn’t one of those four.