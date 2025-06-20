Depot After Dark: Howard Jersey Swap, Azzanni Happy Birthday Message To Wilson, Steagles Anniversary

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 19.

HOWARD JERSEY SWAP

Will Howard might’ve only been at Ohio State for one year, but he made the most of it and won a national championship. Now, he’s a member of the Steelers. He’s not the only former Ohio State quarterback that just entered the NFL, though.

Recently, as shared by Darren Rovell on Twitter, Howard did a jersey swap with fellow quarterback Quinn Ewers. Ewers was at Ohio State in 2021, which was long before Howard got there. He spent the rest of his college career at Texas. This year, he got taken by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the draft. He and Ewers aren’t waiting to play each other to do a jersey swap, though.

AZZANNI HAPPY BIRTHDAY MESSAGE TO WILSON

Last year, the Steelers spent a third-round pick on Roman Wilson. Unfortunately, an injury caused him to miss almost his entire rookie season. While he’s healthy now, he’s got a lot to prove this year. Wilson has a supporter in Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, though.

On Twitter, Azzanni wished Wilson a happy birthday, stating that he thinks there are “big things ahead” for the young receiver. DK Metcalf is scheduled to be the Steelers’ No. 1 wideout, but there’s a lane for Wilson to be their No. 2. If he stays healthy, he should have a good opportunity to prove himself on the field.

Happy Birthday Roman Wilson! Big things ahead!

R.D.A pic.twitter.com/HT7NlAG0X0 — Zach Azzanni COACH Z (@CoachZSteelers) June 19, 2025

STEAGLES ANNIVERSARY

The Steelers have been around since 1933, and during that time, they’ve gone through plenty of ups and downs. Now, they’re highly accomplished, with six Super Bowl championships to their name. However, once upon a time, due to World War II, they were forced to combine with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gordon Dedman recently shared on Twitter that today is the anniversary of the NFL approving the merger of the Steelers and Eagles. That season, the Steagles would go on to finish the year at 5-4-1. It was Philadelphia’s first winning season. The following year, the Steelers combined with the Chicago Cardinals, although that brought less success. They went 0-10, much less successful than the Steagles.