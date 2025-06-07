Depot After Dark: Howard Guesses Legend, Keith Butler Top 50 Seahawk, Harmon Football Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 6.

HOWARD GUESSES LEGEND

With Aaron Rodgers on the Steelers, Will Howard figures to have a smaller role with the team now. He’ll likely be the third quarterback on Pittsburgh’s depth chart. That could be the best thing for him, though. It could allow him to develop into a better player. He looks like he’s having fun in his first offseason as an NFL player, too.

On NFL Rush’s YouTube channel, Howard played a game where he had to guess an NFL legend. He got five clues to narrow down his options, and he ended up making the right choice. The legend was Jason Kelce, former center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Howard grew up an Eagles fan, which probably made his task a little bit easier.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

KEITH BUTLER TOP 50 SEAHAWK

Keith Butler was a coach for the Steelers from 2003 to 2021. First, he was their linebackers coach, then he took over as their defensive coordinator when Dick LeBeau left Pittsburgh. He helped them win two Super Bowls, but before becoming a coach, Butler played linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks from 1978 to 1987. They recently recognized him for his contributions to their franchise.

On their Twitter, the Seahawks were announcing their top 50 players of all time. Butler was included in that list, with good reason. When he retired, he was their all-time leader in tackles. Now, he’s fourth on that list, but that doesn’t diminish his exploits.

Butler retired from his 10-year career as the team’s all-time tackles leader with 813, and he now ranks fourth on that list. Seahawks Top 50 Player: Keith Butler 📰 https://t.co/chHiscvcJM pic.twitter.com/URUDZ5BEIL — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 4, 2025

HARMON FOOTBALL CAMP

While Aaron Rodgers is the talk of the town for the Steelers right now, they’ve added several other quality pieces this offseason. They spent their first-round pick on Derrick Harmon, a talented defensive lineman. Harmon should be a big piece of the Steelers’ defense going forward. However, he’s still taking time this offseason to give back to others.

Harmon announced on his Instagram that he’ll be holding a free football camp this offseason. It’s scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 12 at Hazel Park High School in Michigan. While the Steelers have some team activities left this offseason, Harmon still has time to help others. It’s nice to see such a young player showing maturity.