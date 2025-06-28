Depot After Dark: Celebrities Donate To Pittsburgh Schools, Tomlin Vacation, Bengals Stadium Deal

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 27.

CELEBRITIES DONATE TO PITTSBURGH SCHOOLS

Multiple celebrities call Pittsburgh home. While the city has multiple great sports teams, it has also produced other famous people like actors or musicians. That includes former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee and rapper Wiz Khalifa. Recently, the two of them, along with rapper Snoop Dogg, decided to give back to Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review recently reported that McAfee, Khalifa and Snoop Dogg helped donate $50,000 to public schools in Pittsburgh. Snoop Dogg might not be from Pittsburgh, but he’s a Steelers fan, which explains his involvement. It’s a nice way for the three of them to help improve Pittsburgh.

Pat McAfee, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg donate $50,000 to Pittsburgh Public Schools #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/7eEtg6xZ2l — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) June 27, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

TOMLIN VACATION

Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL, despite his recent lack of playoff success. He’s yet to have a losing season as a head coach and he’s won a Super Bowl. While he’s got problems to solve in Pittsburgh, Tomlin is an incredibly hard worker and very dedicated to football. However, even he has to take a break sometimes.

LeVelle Moton, the head coach of North Carolina Central University’s basketball team, recently shared on Twitter that his family and Tomlin’s family recently went on vacation together. Moton is a close friend of Tomlin’s, so it’s no surprise that they’re spending time together. This point in the offseason is a great time for Tomlin to take a vacation with not much else going on.

BENGALS STADIUM DEAL

The Cincinnati Bengals have been having a rough offseason. While they got deals done with their two star wide receivers, they’ve had more contract drama going on. However, they came to a resolution on an issue regarding their stadium.

On Twitter, the Bengals announced that they came to an agreement on a new lease for their stadium. It keeps them at Paycor Stadium through June of 2036, more than 10 years away. The deal also has 10 additional option years that could extend the lease through 2046. It should also help modernize the Bengals’ stadium. While they’ve got other issues, at least this is behind them.