Depot After Dark: Bud Dupree Gets Extension, Elliott Jokes About Rodgers, Ravens Extend WR

BUD DUPREE GETS EXTENSION

In 2015, the Steelers spent their first-round pick on Bud Dupree. While he wasn’t fantastic, he was a quality player for them for six years. He left them in free agency in 2021, and even though he hasn’t been as good as he was with the Steelers, he’s still been a solid player. Last year, he joined the Los Angeles Chargers, and it looks like he’s staying with them.

On their Twitter, the Chargers announced that they’ve given Dupree a contract extension. He was scheduled to be a free agent after this season, but the Chargers seem to want him to stick around. In 2024, he put up six sacks, so he’s still a productive player. The Steelers will play the Chargers in Week 10 this year, so Dupree will get a chance to face his former team.

lock ‘em in we've signed OLB Bud Dupree to a contract extension → https://t.co/AKUBoaPmtU pic.twitter.com/97453cRCEw — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 4, 2025

ELLIOTT JOKES ABOUT RODGERS

Reportedly, Aaron Rodgers will be signing with the Steelers soon. It’s been a long wait, but it’s finally almost over. It should be interesting to see how Rodgers is received by his new teammates. Earlier this offseason, DeShon Elliott didn’t seem excited about the prospect of Rodgers joining the Steelers.

Recently, Elliott joked about those comments on his Twitter, saying that he was trolling. It seemed like Elliott and Rodgers already hashed out their issues, so it shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Still, it should be a funny joke for Elliott to share with Rodgers.

Yall I was trolling…. pic.twitter.com/37oYYms4UD — DeShon Elliott (@ElliottDeshon) June 5, 2025

RAVENS EXTEND WR

The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the past few years. However, their roster isn’t perfect. Wide receiver has been a weakness for them. They’ve been trying to change that, though. In recent years, they’ve spent first-round picks on Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Bateman got off to a slow start to his career, but he started to come on last year.

The Ravens seem to be recognizing Bateman’s growth. On their Twitter, they announced that they’ve given him a contract extension. Last year, he put up 45 catches for 756 yards and nine touchdowns. It was easily his best season as a pro, and he looks to be on an upward trajectory. Now, he’s been rewarded for his improvement.