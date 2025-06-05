Depot After Dark: Bishop Rubs Cleats On Pitt Logo, Browns Troll Steelers, NBA Commish Namedrops Pittsburgh

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 4.

BISHOP RUBS CLEATS ON PITT LOGO

Rivalries are a huge part of college football. The University of West Virginia is one of the University of Pittsburgh’s biggest rivals, with the game between the two being referred to as the Backyard Brawl. There’s not a lot of love lost between them. However, it seems that hatred carries over for some players in the NFL, too.

While Beanie Bishop Jr. is a member of the Steelers, he still has West Virginia roots. Although he only spent his final year at college there, he still doesn’t like Pitt. He posted a video on his Instagram showing him dragging his cleats on Pitt’s logo. While some people might act like it’s a big deal, it wasn’t a secret that Bishop doesn’t like Pitt. It shouldn’t impact Bishop’s standing with the Steelers.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

BROWNS TROLL STEELERS

Despite usually being one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns have continued to be one of the Steelers’ biggest rivals. While the Steelers have mostly dominated the Browns in the past, Cleveland has won their fair share of battles lately. That seems to have emboldened the Browns to take more shots at the Steelers.

The trailer for the new Madden video game recently came out, and one clip showed Myles Garrett hitting Jaylen Warren. The Browns took that clip and used it to poke fun at the Steelers on Twitter. While Pittsburgh crushed Cleveland in their second meeting last year, they lost the first matchup. We’ll see if the Browns can back up that trash talk this season.

NBA COMMISSIONER MENTIONS STEELERS

The NBA Finals are set, with the Indiana Pacers set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder. It’s a clash between two small-market teams, which has generated some discussion amongst fans. NBA commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t seem to think that’s a problem, though.

Appearing recently on FS1’s Breakfast Ball, Silver compared this year’s Finals matchup to if the Steelers met the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh might not be the biggest city in the world, but it’s one of the NFL’s most important franchises. The same could be said of the Packers. The two did meet in a great Super Bowl, although Pittsburgh lost. Hopefully, the Finals can be that exciting this year.