Depot After Dark: Bishop Meets Louisville City FC, Mean Joe Green Coaches Film, Rooney’s Gold Jacket In Hall Of Honor

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 28.

Bishop Meets Louisville City FC

Beanie Bishop Jr. is from Louisville, KY and chopped it up with some professional athletes in his hometown on Friday. Lousville City FC is a professional soccer club that is in the USL Championship, which is the second tier of pro soccer in America. They are currently atop their league standings.

Bishop met some of the players and tried to explain to them what position he plays. Nickel corner isn’t the most well known position to people who don’t follow football.

Some of our city’s finest footballers 🤝 We were happy to welcome @steelers standout and Louisville native @_sbx2 at training today! pic.twitter.com/0npkCjuFWQ — Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) June 27, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Mean Joe Greene Coaches Film

All-22 coaches film just became widely available in recent years. So it’s cool to see some old coaches film of Mean Joe Greene in the early 1970s, via Steel City Star. This was just his third year in the league in the season opener and the Steelers won 17-15 against the Chicago Bears. In one of the clips, Greene hurdles a defender on his way to a sack. That is some crazy athleticism for a defensive tackle.

1971 Steelers coaches film Joe Greene and Lloyd Voss wreak havoc on the Bears offense pic.twitter.com/bmpsx8w7Q6 — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) June 27, 2025

Rooney’s Gold Jacket In Hall Of Honor

Dan Rooney was presented with his Gold Jacket in 2000 by Joe Greene. Now it’s on display in the Steelers’ Hall of Honor for fans to visit. According to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley, they have it on display along with some personal letters, photos and other items that belonged to him. He passed away in 2017, and will be looking down on the 2025 Steelers with a big smile on his face as they play the first-ever regular season game in Ireland. Rooney served as an ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012.