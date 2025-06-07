‘Definitely Time For Us To Step Up’: Steelers Offensive Line Knows What’s At Stake For Them In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invested a lot in the offensive line, and it’s time for their efforts to pay dividends. They don’t just hope, but indeed expect it this year, and the offensive linemen know that very well. Projected starting RG Mason McCormick discussed it during OTAs this past week.

“For sure. We’ve been developing, and it’s definitely time for us to step up,” McCormick said of the Steelers’ offensive line, via the team’s website. “We’re excited, we’re ready, and we’re just gonna keep attacking every day, and the result will keep getting better.”

The Steelers attacked the offensive line hard in the draft in 2023 and 2024, drafting five in total. Of the five, four are in the starting lineup this year, including three drafted in 2024. McCormick was the third of those three, a fourth-round pick who is replacing James Daniels. He already filled in for an injured Daniels most of 2024, and he is better for it.

“Last year as a rookie, there’s a lot of thinking,” McCormick admitted. “How do I hit this block? How do I do this? I just want all that stuff to become second nature so I can really fine-tune the little details and stuff like that. Which, I feel like it has been. I feel like I haven’t really forgotten anything from last year through the offseason, so I’ve really hit the ground running, and we’re ready to take that step.”

The Steelers need McCormick and the rest of the offensive line to take that collective next step. Especially with a creaky old Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, they will need to protect him extremely well—with his help.

In addition to McCormick, the Steelers’ offensive line includes Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu at left and right tackle, Zach Frazier at center, and Isaac Seumalo at left guard. Jones and Fautanu were first-round picks in 2023 and 2024, respectively, and Frazier was a 2024 second-round choice. Seumalo is the only older veteran and the only outside addition, a 2023 free-agent signing.

Outside of Fautanu, due to injury at least, the Steelers’ offensive line actually played together most of last year. Jones was at right tackle rather than left, but other than that, things are much the same. Seumalo, Frazier, and McCormick spent most of the season lined up together, though each had their injuries.

Arguably, the most pressure, though, is on Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer. He is the chef, and they have handed him all the ingredients. If he can’t cook up something good, he’ll be waiting tables in 2026.

On the field, though, the pressure has to be on the tackles. The future of the Steelers’ offensive line is riding on them, and they are also the biggest unknowns. Broderick Jones only has one start in the NFL at left tackle, and Troy Fautanu only has one start period at this level.